WASHINGTON The White House was locked down for the second time in two days for a security incident, a Secret Service official said on Wednesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the agency was gathering information about an incident close to the White House fence, and likely not on the grounds of the executive mansion.

Security closed Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House and Lafayette Park to the north. Several police cars sat in front of the White House with lights flashing.

On Tuesday, the agency detained a person fleeing a robbery who jumped the west fence at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is on the White House Campus.

