Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
WASHINGTON Streets near the White House were shut down temporarily on Wednesday because of a suspicious package, but the area has since been cleared, the U.S. Secret Service said.
Secret Service spokeswoman Nicole Mainor said the package was cleared at 1:20 p.m., and there were no reports of other problems.
The Washington Post reported earlier on Wednesday that police were investigating a package found several blocks east of the White House at corner of 15th Street and F Street NW.
The Washington police department said in a Twitter post that streets were shut down in an area east of the White House, but did not give details about the police activity that prompted the closures.
A spokeswoman for the police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales, Julia Edwards and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Sandra Maler)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.