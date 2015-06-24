(Adds details of families' meeting)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, June 24 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday announced a more coordinated U.S. response to help
rescue Americans held hostage by terrorists abroad, and
acknowledged his government had sometimes let the families down.
After an emotional meeting with relatives of hostages, he
said: "I acknowledged to them in private what I want to say
publicly, that it is true that there have been times where our
government, regardless of good intentions, has let them down."
He added: "I promised them that we can do better."
The president reasserted the main plank of U.S. policy that,
unlike some allies, the government would not make concessions or
pay ransom to hostage takers, saying this would enrich the
militants and encourage further abductions.
However, he set out a more cooperative policy in which the
government would work with the families, and said a special
presidential envoy would be appointed to coordinate the efforts
of law enforcement and diplomats.
Government officials would now be allowed to communicate and
negotiate with hostage takers.
The new approach was drawn up over six months after
complaints by families that their initiatives to free relatives
had been discouraged and sometimes blocked by officials who
threatened legal action if they raised a ransom privately.
He said - as did a separate statement from the Justice
Department - that such threats should never happen again, and
that no American had been prosecuted for paying a ransom.
The new approach, set out in a presidential directive,
allowed "communication with hostage takers by our government,
the families of hostages or third parties who help these
families," Obama said.
SOLIDARITY WITH THE FAMILIES
"When appropriate, our government may assist these families
and private efforts in those communications, in part, to ensure
the safety of the family members and to make sure that they're
not defrauded," he added.
He was talking to lawmakers, officials and activist groups
at the White House after an hour-long meeting with about two
dozen family members and former hostages at which he shook the
hand of every guest and expressed regret at mistakes made in the
past.
Some participants said that, although there was an
appreciation of the changes Obama had made, there also was
skepticism about whether the bureaucracy would respond in the
way he described.
There will be a review after six months of how the new
procedures work, with input from the families. One family said
the changes should be assessed in light of whether their son had
been released from captivity.
A central office is to be created at the Federal Bureau of
Investigation to bring together experts from across the
government to locate and free hostages and Obama said it would
work closely with the families.
The issue exploded last summer when black clad Islamic State
militants posted gruesome videos on social media of the
execution of a number of Americans and others held in Syria.
Obama said more than 80 Americans had been taken hostage
abroad since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and more than half had
ultimately come home. White House Homeland Security Adviser Lisa
Monaco said more than 30 Americans were now being held.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Writing by
David Storey; Editing by Andrew Hay and Andre Grenon)