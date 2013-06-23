A banner supporting Edward Snowden, a former contractor at the National Security Agency (NSA), is displayed at Hong Kong's financial Central district on June 21, 2013, the day marking Snowden's 30th birthday. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON WikiLeaks expects to issue an update on its role in helping former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden to leave Hong Kong by 1300 GMT on Sunday, a spokesman said.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, a spokesman for the anti-secrecy website, said more information would be issued through its Twitter account, @wikileaks.

The group's founder Julian Assange, who has spent a year in Ecuador's London embassy resisting attempts by Sweden to pursue sexual assault allegations against him, has not made any comment on Snowden leaving Hong Kong, the spokesman added.

"We will have more information within an hour or two," Hrafnsson told Reuters by telephone at 1100 GMT. "It won't be long. Things are happening very quickly. At this point, I can't add anything to what we have just been putting out on Twitter."

Snowden, charged by the United States with espionage, left for Moscow on Sunday, but his final destination remains unclear.

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Alison Williams)