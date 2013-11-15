Nov 15 The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency is
collecting records of international money transfers under the
same law that the National Security Agency uses to collect
Americans' phone and Internet records, the New York Times and
Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The data, which includes records from companies such as
Western Union Co, is part of a database of financial and
personal information authorized under the Patriot Act, the
newspapers reported, citing unnamed current and former
government officials.
The data does not include transfers within the borders of
the United States or bank-to-bank transactions, they said.
The CIA declined to comment on specific programs to both
newspapers but said its operations comply with the law. Reuters
could not immediately reach the CIA or Western Union for
comment.
The scope of data collection by government became public
earlier this year after former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden leaked documents describing how the
government collects far more Internet and telephone data than
previously known.
The Obama administration and many lawmakers have defended
the NSA programs as crucial in protecting U.S. national security
and helping thwart past militant plots. They have also said the
programs are carefully overseen by Congress and the courts.
(Reporting by Lisa Shumaker; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)