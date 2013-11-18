SYDNEY Nov 18 Australia's spy agencies
attempted to listen in on the mobile phone conversations of
Indonesia's president and targeted the mobile phones of his wife
and senior ministers, Australian media reported on Monday,
citing documents leaked by NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's family and inner circle were
targeted for electronic surveillance by Australia's Defence
Signals Directorate (DSD), the Guardian Australia and Australian
Broadcasting Corp reported, citing a top secret document from
2009.
The revelation may further strain ties between the
neighbours after earlier reports that Australia's embassy in the
country had been used as part of a U.S.-led surveillance network
to spy on Indonesia, prompting a stern rebuke from Jakarta.
Australian media last month reported that Australian
embassies across Asia were part of the U.S.-led electronic
surveillance operation, according to leaked Snowden documents.
The latest leaked documents contained a slide presentation
which showed a list of top Indonesia leadership officials and
their mobile phone handset details. One slide showed how the DSD
had attempted to listen in on a call from an unknown Thailand
number to the Indonesian president.
Another slide showed what were purported to be call data
records for Yudhoyono's mobile phone for 15 days in August 2009,
recording the numbers called and the duration.
"It is the established practice of successive Australian
governments not to comment on intelligence matters," a spokesman
for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs said in an emailed
statement responding to a request for comment on the reports.
Indonesia's presidential palace also declined to comment.
Earlier Snowden leaks have detailed vast intelligence
collection by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) on allies,
including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, prompting protests
and a U.S. review of intelligence gathering.
Indonesia is Australia's nearest Asian neighbour and an
important strategic ally. Relations were already shaky after
Australia's new conservative prime minister, Tony Abbott, in
September proposed turning back boats of asylum-seekers coming
through Indonesia.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Additional reporting by Kanupriya
Kapoor in Jakarta; Editing by Michael Perry)