(Correct spelling of surname in paragraph 2.)
By Kanupriya Kapoor
JAKARTA Nov 18 Indonesia called back its envoy
to Australia for consultations on Monday after media reported
that Australia's spy agencies had tried to tap mobile phones of
top officials, calling the eavesdropping an "unfriendly" act
that would damage ties.
The call for the envoy to come home marks a new low in
increasingly tetchy relations between the neighbours since
Australia's conservative prime minister, Tony Abbott, took
office in September.
Indonesia was upset over earlier reports of Australian
spying and differences over the heavily politicised issue of
asylum seekers trying to reach Australia via Indonesia.
"We are calling our ambassador back from Canberra
immediately for a consultation," Foreign Minister Marty
Natalegawa told reporters. "I cannot say for how long, but I
told him not to carry only cabin baggage."
The Guardian newspaper and Australian Broadcasting Corp
cited a secret document from 2009 leaked by U.S. National
Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden, saying
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, his wife and senior
officials were targeted for electronic surveillance by
Australia's Defence Signals Directorate (DSD).
"It violates every single decent and legal instrument I can
think of on a national level in both countries and on an
international level. This is nothing less than an unfriendly act
and it has a serious impact on bilateral relations," Natalegawa
said.
He said Indonesia would review its cooperation on the
exchange of information with Australia.
"This may entail the principle of reciprocity. So for
instance, it implies there should be corresponding numbers of
officials at the embassies here and in Australia who deal with
intelligence," he said.
"This does not mean we are expelling anyone, I'm not privy
to the exact numbers right now but we will try to have
corresponding number of officials."
"Australia has systematically, one by one, violated the
principles of democracy and privacy ... We've heard some
clarification from Australia but we're not satisfied with their
dismissive answers as if it is a matter of course in diplomatic
relations to spy on other countries."
NAMES AND NUMBERS
Reports last month that Australia's embassy in Indonesia had
been used as part of a U.S.-led surveillance network to spy on
Indonesia, prompted a stern rebuke.
Australian media reported that Australian embassies across
Asia were part of the U.S.-led electronic surveillance
operation, according to leaked Snowden documents.
The latest leaked documents contained a slide presentation
which showed a list of Indonesian leaders' mobile phone
details. One showed how the DSD had attempted to listen in on a
call from an unknown Thai number to the Indonesian president.
Another showed what were purported to be call data records
for Yudhoyono's mobile phone for 15 days in August 2009,
recording the numbers called and the duration.
"It is the established practice of successive Australian
governments not to comment on intelligence matters," a spokesman
for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs said in an emailed
statement responding to a request for comment.
Earlier Snowden leaks have detailed vast intelligence
collection by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) on allies,
including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, prompting protests
and a U.S. review of intelligence gathering.
Indonesia is Australia's nearest Asian neighbour and an
important strategic ally. Relations were already shaky after
Abbott in September proposed turning back boats of
asylum-seekers hoping to reach Australia after coming through
Indonesia.
(Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Writing by
Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Robert Birsel)