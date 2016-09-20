By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON, Sept 20
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The Obama administration is
proposing deeper government involvement in the design of
autonomous vehicle systems and calling on manufacturers to share
more information about how such systems work and why they fail.
A proposal put forward on Tuesday by the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration calls on automakers to
voluntarily submit details of self-driving vehicle systems to
regulators - a 15 point "safety assessment."
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said on Tuesday
at a press conference the agency would seek to make it mandatory
through the regulatory process.
The regulator also said it wants comment on whether
it should seek pre-market approval power for new automated
vehicle technologies in a process similar to that used by the
Federal Aviation Administration with aircraft.
The NHTSA said it plans to propose a requirement that
automakers report to regulators on the results of their testing
of self-driving vehicle systems.
Automakers currently do not have to submit vehicle
technology, such as cruise control mechanisms that enable short
intervals of hands-free driving, for approval by regulators
before the systems are sold to consumers.
Giving regulators authority to approve technology before it
goes on sale "might have potential for expediting the safe
introduction and public acceptance of" highly automated
vehicles, the NHTSA proposal said.
However, U.S. Representative Bill Shuster, chairman of the
House committee that would review any proposals to give the
NHTSA more power, cautioned in a statement on Tuesday that
"there must be a consistent framework that helps guide the
development, testing and delivery of autonomous vehicles to the
marketplace without stifling innovation and the creativity of
the free market."
The NHTSA proposal would not have the force of law, and it
will likely be that the next administration and Congress that
decide how existing regulations should change.
Former NHTSA Administrator Joan Claybrook, an advocate of
tougher oversight of vehicle safety, said on Tuesday the agency
should not just issue voluntary guidance to govern self-driving
cars. The agency "must not shy away from assuring public safety
with minimum federal vehicle safety standards."
The proposals touch an array of issues, from the ethics of
robot-guided vehicles - should an automated car hit a pedestrian
or protect the occupants of the vehicle in a case where a crash
is unavoidable - to whether self-driving cars should be allowed
to speed.
In that instance, NHTSA said self-driving cars should obey
all traffic laws, including speed limits.
The NHTSA proposal also raises a caution flag for companies
such as Tesla Motors Inc, Daimler AG and
General Motors Co that are selling, or have proposed to
sell, systems that allow cars to take partial control of highway
driving but nominally require drivers to remain responsible for
operating the vehicle.
Automakers should assume that what the vehicle system
expects and what drivers do "may be materially different," the
NHTSA document said.
The administration guidelines also call for sharing among
manufacturers and regulators of data about problems encountered
by self-driving vehicles.
Automakers have been wary of sharing data for competitive
and legal reasons, although recently major automakers have
established an organization to pool information about cyber
security threats.
Industry groups on Tuesday praised the administration's call
for federal standards for self-driving vehicles, instead of
allowing states to set their own rules. Automakers and
technology companies such as Alphabet Inc said in
statements they prefer a federal approach to a "patchwork" of
state regulation.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles, in a statement
Tuesday, said it "supports NHTSA's goal of creating a consistent
approach and national framework" for self-driving cars.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)