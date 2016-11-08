Nov 8 The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors said on Tuesday it would vote on Nov. 9 on a motion calling on California Governor Jerry Brown to continue restricting natural gas injection into Southern California Gas's Aliso Canyon storage facility.

The motion asks that injection be halted until California's Public Utilities Commission (PUC) completes a study to determine the feasibility of closing or reducing the capacity of the storage facility, the county added in a statement.

SoCalGas, owned by California energy company Sempra Energy , sought state permission to re-inject gas into Aliso Canyon, shut over a year ago after a massive leak forced the evacuation of thousands in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)