BRIEF-Atlantic American reports Q1 loss per share of $0.02
* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016
WASHINGTON May 21 The U.S. Senate Banking Committee tucked a provision into a broader financial regulatory bill on Thursday that would greatly scale back the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's powers to examine small banks and credit unions.
In a 13-9 vote, the Republican-controlled panel showed support for a plan to raise the threshold at which the CFPB can conduct onsite exams for banks from $10 billion in assets to $50 billion. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016
BRASILIA, May 12 Brazil federal police are investigating suspected fraud in loans by state development bank BNDES to JBS SA, a police source said on Friday, sending shares of the world's largest meat processor lower after a series of scandals.