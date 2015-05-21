WASHINGTON May 21 The U.S. Senate Banking Committee tucked a provision into a broader financial regulatory bill on Thursday that would greatly scale back the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's powers to examine small banks and credit unions.

In a 13-9 vote, the Republican-controlled panel showed support for a plan to raise the threshold at which the CFPB can conduct onsite exams for banks from $10 billion in assets to $50 billion. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Susan Heavey)