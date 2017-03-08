By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, March 7
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking
attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking
Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the
next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Clayton, an attorney at Sullivan & Cromwell who has worked
on notable deals including the initial public offering of
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is widely expected by SEC
watchers to win Senate confirmation by a comfortable margin.
Nevertheless, Clayton is likely to face grilling by some of
the more liberal-leaning Democrats on the panel, which include
Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown, the senior Democrat on the
panel. Both have historically expressed skepticism about having
people with close ties to Wall Street run the SEC.
The left-leaning Center for American Progress has drafted a
12-page guide laying out what it believes should be the main
questions that lawmakers pose to Clayton.
Among the group's main concerns are whether Clayton will be
tough on enforcement, maintain the SEC's regulatory independence
and be willing to resist pressure from companies, including big
banks, that are seeking special treatment.
Companies that break criminal laws or commit civil fraud are
generally prohibited from certain activities, such as private
capital-raising, unless the SEC grants them an exemption.
Progressives, including the SEC's Democratic Commissioner
Kara Stein, have previously questioned whether the SEC too often
rubber stamps these waiver requests, especially for repeat
offenders.
In addition, a number of other progressive groups including
Allied Progress and Public Citizen launched a campaign on Monday
designed to spark grassroots opposition to Clayton by pointing
out his prior work as a "bailout attorney for Goldman Sachs" who
is "married to a Goldman partner."
Despite these complaints, Clayton is expected to be able to
manage any conflicts he may have. His wife, Gretchen Butler
Clayton, for instance, intends to resign from her post at
Goldman as a private wealth adviser if her husband is confirmed,
Reuters previously reported.
Moreover, many current and former SEC staff have privately
told Reuters they are feeling upbeat about Clayton's nomination
and confident he has the right skill set.
Clayton is likely to make capital formation a focal point of
his tenure at the SEC, and he previously communicated to Trump's
team some of his ideas for how to ease regulations that may be
stifling the market for initial public offerings.
The topic has come up multiple times during Clayton's
meetings with Republican members of the Senate Banking
Committee, and Trump has also repeatedly pledged to scale back
rules.
"The best way to deliver on the president's promise to
energize the economy is to pick a deal lawyer who knows how to
raise capital," said J.W. Verret, a professor at the George
Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School.
Any effort by Clayton to scale back or repeal rules
surrounding how securities are sold to the public may be met
with opposition by the political left.
Former SEC Chair Mary Jo White, who also represented Wall
Street clients while in private practice, frequently faced
opposition for her stances on rules and the SEC's enforcement
track record, prompting Warren at one point to call on White to
resign.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler)