BRIEF-GRANDES completes full acquisition of real estate firm Dipro
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3
WASHINGTON, July 17 The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to move toward approving Fred Hochberg for a second term as president of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, which will have to stop conducting busy next week unless Hochberg is confirmed.
The Senate voted 82-18 to limit debate on the nomination and hold a confirmation vote later in the day. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)
* Masan Group Corp - KKR entered into agreements to invest a total of US$250 million in Masan Group and in its branded meat platform, Masan Nutri-Science
April 3 Australian shares were flat on Monday as gains in financials slightly outweighed the losses in the basic material sector, which slipped on falling iron ore and copper prices.