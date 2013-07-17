(Adds Hochberg quotes)
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, July 17 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday
voted 82-17 to approve Fred Hochberg for a second term as
president of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, a move that will allow
the government-run lender to keep operating past Saturday, when
it faced a possible shutdown.
Hochberg has been president and chairman of the bank's board
of directors since 2009. His term and those of two other board
members expired in January, but they have been serving on
six-month extensions that end at midnight on Saturday.
If the Senate had not acted, the bank's five-member board
would not have had a quorum after Saturday to approve
transactions. That would have been a blow to Boeing and
other U.S. companies that rely on Ex-Im Bank financing to make
sales in export markets where commercial lending is scarce.
"Any transactions from Sunday on were jeopardized. I heard
from exporters who were concerned whether they still had
financing they were relying on," Hochberg said after the vote.
Shutting the bank down would remove an important backstop
for companies when they cannot get export financing from
commercial banks on profitable terms, he said.
"It is brutally competitive for U.S. companies, large and
small, when they compete overseas ... When the stop-gap measure,
the last place you go (for financing), isn't there, that takes
the wind out of your sails in terms of making export sales and
supporting jobs at home," Hochberg said.
President Barack Obama has not nominated anyone to fill the
soon-to-be vacant board spots occupied by Vice Chair Wanda
Felton and Director Larry Walther.
Some conservative Republicans have a philosophical objection
to the U.S. government running a bank that makes loans to help
exporters and have been trying to shut it down for years.
The bank's "sole purpose is to dispense corporate welfare
and political privileges to well-connected special interests.
The Export-Import Bank ... is an example of everything that is
wrong with Washington today," Senator Mike Lee, a Utah
Republican, said during debate on Hochberg's nomination.
But strong backing from business groups such as the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of
Manufacturers has kept Ex-Im alive through periodic attacks.
In the 2012 budget year, which ended last September, the
bank provided a record $35.8 billion in direct loans, loan
guarantees and other types of financing to help U.S. exporters
make sales. That was the fourth consecutive record year for the
bank, which has seen increased demand for its services in the
aftermath of the global financial crisis.
Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington state,
where Boeing builds most of its aircraft, defended the bank's
role in supporting the United States' "export economy."
"We want U.S. products to be bought and sold in export
markets all over the world ... If we fail to confirm Fred
Hochberg for a second term as chairman of the Export-Import
Bank, businesses across the United States will lose a key tool
in job creation," Cantwell said.
Hochberg's nomination also became entangled in a broader
Senate battle over several Obama nominations, with the majority
Democrats accusing Republicans of abusing a procedural roadblock
known as a filibuster to delay votes indefinitely.
A deal to resolve that dispute was reached on Tuesday,
allowing a vote on Hochberg's nomination to proceed.
