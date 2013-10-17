By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 17 Republican Senator Ted Cruz,
a conservative whose defiant stand against Obamacare helped
prompt the U.S. government shutdown, has blocked the Senate from
voting on the nomination of Tom Wheeler to be Federal
Communications Commission chairman.
The Senate was scheduled to vote on Wheeler, a Democrat and
telecom industry veteran, late on Wednesday. Cruz held up the
vote over questions about the FCC's power to enforce disclosures
of who sponsors political television advertising.
"The Senator is holding the nominee until he gets answers to
his questions regarding Mr. Wheeler's views on whether the FCC
has the authority or intent to implement the requirements of the
failed Congressional DISCLOSE Act," said Cruz spokesman Sean
Rushton, referring to a failed bill meant to step up political
disclosures.
"Mr. Wheeler had previously declined to give specific
answers, but as he's now expressed his readiness to revisit the
Senator's questions, the Senator hopes to communicate with him
soon," Rushton said.
If Wheeler cannot resolve Cruz's concerns, Senate Democrats
could force a vote on the nomination. Majority Leader Harry Reid
would decided whether to take that action.
Clearing the senator from Texas' procedural roadblock would
require 60 votes in the 100-member chamber, meaning the support
of some Republicans would be needed. Democrats currently hold 52
seats and usually have the support of two independent Senators.
The Senate also has yet to vote on the nomination of
Republican Michael O'Rielly to fill the fifth and final open FCC
commissioner position.
Cruz, prominent in the small-government Tea Party wing of
his party, had threatened earlier to delay Wheeler's
confirmation vote after pressing for a more detail from the
nominee on his views of the donor disclosure issue.
As political spending by outside advocacy groups pushes into
the billions of dollars each election cycle, voters are exposed
to a growing deluge of ads that refer to the often vaguely named
groups sponsoring them.
Some Democrats have suggested that the FCC's existing
oversight authority over broadcasters could also be used to
force TV advertisers to name specific funders for each spot they
buy. That idea has emerged as Cruz's focus at the Senate
Commerce Committee, which oversees the commission.
The FCC remains in something of a holding pattern under
Acting Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn. It awaits Wheeler's
confirmation to move ahead on several key projects, including
upcoming auctions of spectrum. Former chief Julius Genachowski
left the FCC in May.
The agency also saw its operations, including approvals of
new device licenses and acceptance of routine required filings,
stalled by the government shutdown that started on Oct. 1 and
ended late on Wednesday. All but a few dozen of the FCC's
roughly 1,700 workers were furloughed.
Wheeler most recently invested in technology at a venture
capital firm, raised money for President Barack Obama's
political campaigns and advised Obama and the FCC on telecom
issues. In the past he has been an industry lobbyist, running
the National Cable Television Association and the wireless
industry group CTIA.
O'Rielly, the Republican FCC nominee, has spent nearly two
decades as a staffer in Congress, most recently serving as a top
aide to Senator John Cornyn of Texas.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Additional reporting by Tom
Ferraro; Editing by Ros Krasny and Tim Dobbyn)