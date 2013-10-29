By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 29 The U.S. Senate is expected
to take on the nomination of Tom Wheeler to be the new chairman
of the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday after
Republican Senator Ted Cruz lifted his hold on the vote.
Cruz said on Tuesday he lifted his block on the nomination
after meeting with Wheeler and receiving affirmation that the
FCC would not pursue new disclosure rules for sponsors of
political ads.
Some Democrats have suggested that the FCC's existing
oversight authority over broadcasters could be used to force TV
advertisers to name specific sponsors for each political spot
they buy after legislating such rules failed in Congress.
Cruz and other Republicans have urged the FCC to avoid the
political matter.
In a statement, Cruz said Wheeler told him that the nominee
"heard the unambiguous message" that pursing the political
disclosure efforts would "imperil the Commission's vital
statutory responsibilities."
"He explicitly stated that doing so was 'not a priority,'"
Cruz said about Wheeler, a telecom industry veteran and Obama
adviser. "Based on those representations, I have lifted my hold
on his nomination, and I look forward to working with him on the
FCC to expand jobs and economic growth."
To overcome Cruz's block, Democratic Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid had earlier scheduled for Wednesday a cloture vote on
Wheeler's nomination alongside other stalled nominations - a
move that would require 60 votes in the 100-member chamber,
meaning some Republicans would need to vote in favor for it to
pass.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday threatened to
hold all President Barack Obama's nominees over questions about
the 2012 attacks on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya.
However, his office confirmed that according to Senate
procedure, Graham's threat of hold would not affect the nominees
for whom Reid had already scheduled a cloture vote.
The telecommunications industry is eagerly awaiting
Wheeler's confirmation to pull the FCC from its holding pattern
without a permanent leader on several crucial initiatives,
including a forthcoming major reshuffling of ownership of
airwaves.
Wheeler has worked at a venture capital firm investing in
technology, raised money for Obama's political campaigns and
advised Obama and the FCC on telecom issues. He was previously
an industry lobbyist, running the National Cable Television
Association and then the wireless industry group CTIA.
The Senate has yet to vote on the nomination of Republican
Michael O'Rielly to fill the fifth and final open FCC
commissioner position.
Senators are expected to confirm the nomination of O'Rielly,
a longtime congressional staffer, after Wheeler is confirmed,
according to industry sources working on Capitol Hill.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro;
Editing by Mohammad Zargham)