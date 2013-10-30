(Adds Wheeler quotes paragraph 6-7)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Oct 29 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday
approved Tom Wheeler to be the new chairman of the Federal
Communications Commission (FCC), enabling the agency to start
operating under a permanent leader after a holding period of
several months.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz said earlier on Tuesday he had
lifted his block on the nomination after meeting with Wheeler
and receiving affirmation that the FCC would not pursue new
disclosure rules for sponsors of political ads.
Some Democrats have suggested that the FCC's existing
oversight authority over broadcasters could be used to force TV
advertisers to name specific sponsors for each political spot
they buy after legislating such rules failed in Congress.
Cruz and other Republicans have urged the FCC to avoid the
political matter.
Wheeler was confirmed on a combined vote along with
Republican Michael O'Rielly, who had been nominated to fill the
fifth and final open FCC commissioner position.
"What excites me about this new responsibility is how we are
at a hinge moment of history; the Internet is the greatest
communications revolution in the last 150 years," Wheeler said
in a statement late Tuesday.
"We must all dedicate ourselves to encouraging its growth,
expanding what it enables, and assuring its users' rights are
respected," he added.
The telecommunications industry welcomed Wheeler's
confirmation, which pulled the FCC from a holding pattern
without a permanent leader on several crucial initiatives,
including a forthcoming major reshuffling of ownership of
airwaves.
"Both individuals bring an abundance of experience and deep
knowledge of media, technology and telecommunications that will
serve them well as the Commission considers important policy
issues," National Cable and Telecommunications Association
President Michael Powell, himself a former FCC chairman, said in
a statement.
In a statement, Cruz said Wheeler told him that the nominee
"heard the unambiguous message" that pursuing the political
disclosure efforts would "imperil the Commission's vital
statutory responsibilities."
"He explicitly stated that doing so was 'not a priority,'"
Cruz said about Wheeler, a telecom industry veteran and Obama
adviser. "Based on those representations, I have lifted my hold
on his nomination, and I look forward to working with him on the
FCC to expand jobs and economic growth."
The FCC has been without a permanent leader since former
Chairman Julius Genachowski left in May. It has been working
since then under Acting Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn, the first
woman to head the agency.
FCC operations, including approvals of new device licenses
and acceptance of routine required filings, were stalled by the
government shutdown during the first half of October. All but a
few dozen of its roughly 1,700 workers were furloughed.
Wheeler has worked at a venture capital firm investing in
technology, raised money for Obama's political campaigns and
advised Obama and the FCC on telecom issues. He was previously
an industry lobbyist, running the National Cable Television
Association and then the wireless industry group CTIA.
O'Rielly was a longtime congressional staffer who worked on
telecommunications issues. Industry insiders described him as
well-versed in the issues he would be addressing.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro;
Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Sandra Maler)