By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, June 21
WASHINGTON, June 21 The U.S. government's
appeals process for reviewing flood insurance claim disputes is
riddled with flaws, but there is no evidence of systematic
underpayments by insurers to flood victims, an investigation by
U.S. Senate staffers has found.
"Despite widespread concerns, it does not appear that
systematic incentives exist for any participant in the program
to underpay on claims," according to a copy of a draft overview
of the Senate Banking Committee's investigation reviewed by
Reuters.
The panel's investigators presented the overview of their
findings to committee member staffers on Friday afternoon.
A copy of the final report will be released on Tuesday,
followed by a public hearing on Wednesday.
The Senate Banking Committee's investigation was fueled by
allegations of widespread underpayment of claims to the victims
of Hurricane Sandy, a 2012 Atlantic storm that generated 144,484
flood insurance claims and caused more than $68 billion in
damage.
Last year, numerous flood victims filed lawsuits alleging
that insurers and engineering firms had doctored reports about
the causes of damage to their homes in an effort to reduce
insurance payouts.
In response, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA),
which oversees the flood insurance program, created a task force
to review the victims' claims, settle pending litigation and
reform the flood insurance program.
New York and New Jersey's state attorneys general, along
with the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general,
are conducting criminal investigations into the matter.
Tuesday's report will be the first by a group of new
investigators hired recently by Senate Banking Committee
Chairman Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican.
The probe did not examine specific allegations of fraud by
victims. It focused on the structure and management of FEMA's
flood insurance program.
Using FEMA audit data, investigators did not detect any
evidence that the system creates incentives for write-your-own
insurance carriers or other vendors to reduce payouts to
victims. In addition, data on Sandy flood claims that were
re-inspected by a second adjuster showed "low overall error
rates."
Investigators believe underpayments that did occur can
likely be attributed to the "scale of Sandy," which overwhelmed
the program and outstripped the number of engineers and
adjusters available to handle claims, the overview says.
The report will call on FEMA to improve how it plans for
similar future catastrophes to help reduce problems with the
claims process.
The report will also take aim at the appeals process,
because FEMA does not force write-your-own insurance carriers to
increase payments to policyholders, even when the agency
believes it is appropriate, or track the outcomes of appeals.
In the case of Sandy, FEMA is now requiring that people who
were underpaid be made whole. The report will say this is unfair
to victims in other disasters, such as the recent Texas and
Oklahoma floods, because they do not have the same recourse.
A FEMA spokesman, Rafael Lemaitre, said the agency looks
forward to seeing the Senate report.
"We share the same concerns Congress has about underpayments
or claims of fraud, regardless of whether they are systematic or
not," he said.
The panel's investigators will call for a better appeals
process that will permit "mandatory payments" when FEMA
officials side with policyholders, stronger internal
record-keeping and better processes for correcting errors.
Since the recent floods in Texas and Oklahoma, FEMA has
taken some steps to cut red tape, including a new telephone
hotline for victims to report problems.
Victims of those recent floods also have more time to file
proof-of-loss claims, and insurance companies were instructed to
make certain advance payments for claims of $5,000 or less.
