WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a top White House legislative priority, a bill to increase the federal minimum wage for the first time in five years.

On a largely party-line vote of 54-42, backers fell short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation, which would boost the minimum wage to $10.10 per hour from its current $7.25. (Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Eric Beech)