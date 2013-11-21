* Changes the Senate's balance of power
* Republicans stripped of ability to block nominees
* Accuse Democrats of a 'naked power grab'
By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 The Democratic-controlled
U.S. Senate, in a historic and bitterly fought rule change,
stripped Republicans on Thursday of their ability to block
President Barack Obama's judicial and executive branch nominees.
The action fundamentally altered the way Congress' upper
chamber has worked since the mid-19th century by making it
impossible for a minority party, on its own, to block
presidential appointments, except those to the U.S. Supreme
Court.
The change in the so-called "filibuster" rule does not apply
to legislation, which can still be held up by a handful of
senators.
The now-defunct rule, a symbol of Washington gridlock, has
survived dozens of attacks over the years largely because both
major political parties like to use it.
The action will undoubtedly come back to haunt Democrats
the next time they lose the Senate and the White House
simultaneously. Getting rid of it was considered so momentous
and divisive that it was dubbed the "nuclear option" in the
Senate.
On a nearly party-line vote of 52-48, the Senate reduced
from 60 to 51 the number of votes needed to end procedural
roadblocks.
Obama, a former senator, praised the action, calling the
filibuster "a reckless and relentless tool to grind all business
to a halt."
The change will speed up the confirmation of Obama
appointments to the courts as well as to cabinet and regulatory
agencies.
One beneficiary is likely to be Representative Mel Watt,
whose nomination to take over the agency that regulates mortgage
finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
was being blocked by Republicans.
But the immediate spark was Democratic frustration at
Republican use of the filibuster to block Obama's appointments
to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit, considered the nation's second most important court
after the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Washington-based appeals court handles crucial disputes
over the powers of the presidency and Congress, along with
regulatory matters involving air and water pollution, banks,
securities trading, telecommunications and labor relations. It
has also been a feeder to the Supreme Court, with four of the
current justices being former D.C. Circuit judges.
NEW RULE USED QUICKLY
Democrats quickly used the new rule by ending a Republican
filibuster against one of those court nominees, Patricia
Millett, on a vote of 55-43. A vote to confirm her nomination
will be held later.
Millett is a Harvard-trained lawyer who worked in the
administration of both Democratic President Bill Clinton and
Republican President George W. Bush. The American Bar
Association gave her its top rating for the D.C. Circuit post.
As is often the case with stalled nominations, Republicans
did not contend that Millet lacked qualifications. They simply
do not want to give Obama more appointments to the important
court, which they argue is underworked anyway.
For nearly two years, Republicans held up confirmation of
Richard Cordray as director of the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau because they objected to the bureau's powers, not to
Cordray, who has since been confirmed.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat, led
the charge on the rules change, accusing Republicans of record
obstructionism and saying the American public is right to
believe that "Congress is broken."
Reid said that of the 168 filibusters against presidential
nominees in U.S. history, half were held against Obama's picks.
"It's time to change," Reid said.
Republican Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa fired back,
"This is a naked power grab."
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell insisted that there
was no reason for a rule change, saying Republicans had
confirmed the vast majority of Obama's judicial nominees.
McConnell also accused Democrats of taking the action merely
to divert attention from the botched launch of Obama's
healthcare law, known as Obamacare.
But with Congress's approval rating in single digits and no
indication Republicans will compromise with Obama on much of
anything, Reid decided to pull the trigger.
Reid assumes that voters, who polls show are disgusted with
a largely "do-nothing" Congress, won't be upset by a rule change
to confirm stalled nominees, Democratic aides said.
Reid also figured that if he did not change the rules, that
increasingly anti-compromise Republicans would change them when
they win control of the Senate, which could happen in next
year's election, the aides said.
Stephen Hess, a congressional analyst at The Brookings
Institution, said, "There's a good reason why it's called 'the
nuclear option.' This does change the system."
"And whether it's good or bad depends on from whence you
view it and at what moment," Hess said. "It is good for
Democrats on the 21st of November, 2013. And it may not be good
(for Democrats) if the landscape changes in the mid-term
election" next year and Republicans take control of the Senate.
Asked whether the Democrats' move could worsen relations
with Republicans and make it more difficult to pass legislation,
Hess said "I don't know that relations this bad can get an awful
lot worse."