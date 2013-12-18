WASHINGTON Dec 18 The U.S. Senate's final vote
of the year may be on Friday to confirm President Barack Obama's
nomination of Janet Yellen to head the Federal Reserve, a senior
Democratic aide said on Wednesday.
The Democratic-led Senate is expected to turn to Yellen,
currently the Fed's vice chair, and nine other Obama nominees
after wrapping up action on a major defense bill, likely on
Thursday.
Up to 30 hours of debate have been set aside for both the
defense bill and the Yellen nomination. But with senators
anxious to go home for the holidays, Democrats and Republicans
may agree to yield back time.
If they do not surrender time, senators may end up working
this weekend.
In addition to Yellen, Obama's Democrats want to confirm
nine other mostly lower-level nominees before adjourning for the
year, or reach agreements with Republicans to carry them over to
2014.
Unless such agreements are reached, any pending nominee not
approved would have to start over the confirmation process, with
Obama re-nominating them.
Senate Democrats will not go home without first getting
Yellen confirmed, aides said. She enjoys broad support and
appears certain to be approved.
"We may get to her by Thursday, but more likely on Friday,"
a senior aide said. "She may be the last Senate vote of the
year."
Before the Senate votes on Yellen, it is set to consider
three other Obama nominees, including John Koskinen to head the
Internal Revenue Service.