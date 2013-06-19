By Yasmeen Abutaleb
WASHINGTON, June 19 A day after the American
Medical Association classified obesity as a disease, U.S.
lawmakers introduced bipartisan bills in the Senate and House of
Representatives that would require Medicare to cover more
obesity treatment costs.
The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, spearheaded in the Senate
by Tom Carper, a Democrat from Delaware, and Lisa Murkowski, an
Alaska Republican, would aim to curb costs for obese patients by
requiring Medicare to cover treatments such as prescription
drugs for weight management, and make it easier to receive
weight-loss counseling.
Representatives Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, and
Ron Kind, a Democrat from Wisconsin, introduced the companion
legislation in the House.
There is no immediate word on when action might be taken on
the bills. Medicare, the federal healthcare program for the
elderly and the disabled, covered almost 50 million people in
2012, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
"As a physician, I have personally seen the impact of
obesity on people's health and spiraling health care costs,"
Cassidy said in a statement. "This legislation would help
empower physicians to use all the tools in their arsenal to
combat this epidemic."
More than a third of adults are obese and about seven in 10
are overweight, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention. Obesity accounts for nearly $200 billion
a year in medical spending, more than 20 percent of national
healthcare costs, according to a 2012 report in the Journal of
Health Economics.
The legislation would also enable the Centers for Medicare
and Medicaid Services (CMS) to allow more providers to offer
intensive behavioral counseling for obese patients, as well as
require CMS to emphasize the service to its beneficiaries.
Aides said the Congressional Budget Office has not provided
an estimate on how much the bills will cost.
On Tuesday the AMA, the largest association of physicians
and medical students in the United States, said it hoped its
decision would help "change the way the medical community
tackles this complex issue."
Obesity is often associated with heart disease, stroke, type
2 diabetes and some cancers, according to the CDC.
"If we continue to stand idly by while more and more people
become overweight and obese, for the first time in our country's
history our children will live shorter lives than we adults do,"
Carper said.
