WASHINGTON, April 3 Legislation backed by
President Barack Obama to restore jobless benefits for 2.3
million Americans advanced on Thursday toward anticipated
passage next week in the Democratic-led Senate.
On mostly party-line votes of 60-36 and 61-35, the bill
cleared the last two in a series of Republican procedural
hurdles in recent weeks, setting up a vote on passage on Monday.
The action came after Democrats refused to let Republicans
offer an amendment to the measure, which prompted Republicans to
refuse to agree to a vote on passage on Thursday.
The bipartisan legislation seems certain to die once it
reaches the Republican-led House of Representatives.
House Speaker John Boehner and other Republicans oppose the
bill, citing implementation concerns. They also complain that
the bill does not include any provisions to create jobs.
Bill supporters reject the criticism. They note that the
emergency benefits for the long-term unemployed - those who have
been out of work for at least six months - have been routinely
extended in the past with strong bipartisan support.
The bill's chief sponsors, Democratic Senator Jack Reed of
Rhode Island and Republican Senator Dean Heller of Nevada, said
they will seek to build support for the measure in the House
next week.
"I told my staff to get me a meeting with Speaker Boehner,"
Heller told reporters, suggesting that perhaps the Senate and
House could reach some sort of a compromise.
"This is about people who are in a really difficult
situation," Reed said, noting many have difficulty paying bills
for food and rent. "We hope the House takes it up quickly."
