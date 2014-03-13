By Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, March 13 A bipartisan deal to renew
long-term jobless benefits for more than 2 million Americans was
reached on Thursday by a group of 10 U.S. senators, five
Democrats and five Republicans.
The measure would extend benefits by five months, dating
back to December when the relief began to expire for those who
have been out of work for six months or more.
Sponsors of the legislation said they expect to have more
than enough votes to pass the measure when the Senate returns
from its week-long recess, set to begin on Friday.
If and when the Democratic-led Senate passes the bill, it
would go to the Republican-led House of Representatives for
final approval.
Republicans had blocked earlier efforts to extend the
benefits amid disputes over the cost and how long the relief
should be extended.
"There are a lot of good people looking for work and I am
pleased we're finally able to reach a strong, bipartisan
consensus to get them some help," said Democratic Senator Jack
Reed of Rhode Island. He and Republican Senator Dean Heller of
Nevada are chief sponsors of the legislation.
Backers of the legislation say the benefits will help the
jobless and give a boost to the U.S. economy by pumping money
into it. Relief to the unemployed averages about $300 a week.
The new deal would cost about $10 billion, which would be
covered by a series of offsets, including so-called pension
smoothing, an accounting procedure that allows companies to use
historic interest rate averages to determine pension
contributions.
That increases profits as well as taxable income, which
produces federal revenue that could be used to pay for the
jobless benefits.
Employers in the United States added 175,000 jobs to their
payrolls in February, but the unemployment rate rose to 6.7
percent from a five-year low of 6.6 percent the month before as
Americans flooded into the labor market to search for work,
according to the Labor Department.
The senators' agreement includes a provision that would
prohibit paying unemployment benefits to anyone who has earned
at least $1 million in income the previous year.
The provision was modeled after one earlier drafted by
Republican Senator Tom Coburn of Oklahoma. It received unanimous
Senate support in 2011, but never became law.
According to 2009 federal tax income data, as many as 2,300
households that reported income of more than $1 million received
jobless benefits, which lack means-testing.