(Updates with Army War College opening inquiry)
July 24 The U.S. Army War College has opened an
inquiry into accusations that Senator John Walsh, a Montana
Democrat now facing a tough election challenge, plagiarized
parts of a research paper tied to a master's degree he earned
from the school.
The college's announcement on Thursday that it had launched
an investigation came a day after the New York Times reported
Walsh may have lifted at least a quarter of his master's thesis,
citing an examination of the 14-page paper he submitted to
obtain his degree in 2007.
Walsh's campaign has said he inadvertently misused citations
in what was a research paper, rather than a thesis.
A preliminary analysis of the paper in question led the
college to determine that a more thorough examination was
warranted by faculty members of an academic review board, which
handles cases of suspected plagiarism or misconduct, the school
said in a statement.
The college has previously revoked the graduate status of
eight former students since 1990, six for plagiarism and two for
other types of misconduct, the college said.
"Then and now, we trust our students to uphold high
standards of academic integrity," it said.
The New York Times said six recommendations Walsh presented
in his paper were taken almost verbatim from a Carnegie
Endowment for International Peace document, which he did not
cite.
A campaign statement said Walsh "acknowledges the citations
were not all done correctly but that it was an unintentional
mistake."
It added, "This story will not change Senator Walsh's
commitment to his campaign, and it does not change his resolve
in dealing with the issues that matter most to Montanans."
Walsh's election opponent, Republican U.S. Representative
Steve Daines, did not respond to a request for comment.
Montana's governor on Thursday urged respect for the courage
shown by Walsh, an Iraq war veteran and former commander of the
Montana Army National Guard, during his military service.
"Senator Walsh has a long history of fighting for Montanans,
both at home and in combat," Governor Steve Bullock said.
Bullock added that he had no knowledge of the issues raised
the New York Times when he appointed Walsh in February to fill
the Senate seat vacated by the retirement of fellow Democrat Max
Baucus.
Walsh is up for election to a full six-year term in November
as Democrats fight to retain majority control of the U.S.
Senate.
University of Montana political science professor Jeffrey
Greene said the uphill campaign battle Walsh faces has been made
more challenging by the plagiarism claims, which are most likely
to discourage swing voters from supporting him.
"Even though he's the sitting senator, he was facing a
difficult contest. This makes it worse for him," said Greene.
