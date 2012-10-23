NEW YORK Oct 23 A Democratic U.S. senator
pushing to find a solution to automatic, across-the-board
government spending cuts at the beginning of next year said on
Tuesday he believes the so-called "sequestration" will
ultimately be avoided.
"I do believe that we will avoid sequestration," said Mark
Warner, a senator from Virginia. He, along with Republican
Senator Saxby Chambliss, are leading the "Gang of Eight" talks
aimed at avoiding the spending cuts embedded in the so-called
fiscal cliff at year end.
The pair were speaking at a financial markets conference.