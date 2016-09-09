Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
WASHINGTON The White House on Friday reiterated that President Barack Obama would veto a bill that would allow the families of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks to sue Saudi Arabia's government for damages.
The House of Representatives was expected to vote on the bill on Friday. The Senate passed it unanimously in May.
"We are in the same place we were the last time," the White House official said on Friday. Both Obama and a White House spokesman said in April the president would veto the bill.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
, Afghanistan Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead by security forces, officials said.