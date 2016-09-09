(Updates with store closing, adds quotes)
By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 9 A Texas mattress store
that used bedding to stage a mock collapse of New York City's
Twin Towers in an ad for a Sept. 11 sale on Friday said it was
closing after facing a barrage of criticism that described the
pitch as tasteless and offensive.
In the social media video ad that has since been pulled by
San Antonio's Miracle Mattress, a woman appears on screen with
two men standing by stacks of bedding. The woman says: "What
better way to remember 9/11 than with a Twin Tower sale. Right
now you can get any sized mattress for a twin price."
The men knock over the towers of bedding, and the woman
says: "Oh my God," lets out a small scream, and says, "We will
never forget."
On Sept. 11, 2001, two hijacked planes were slammed into the
North and South towers of the World Trade Center. A third plane
was flown into the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., and a fourth
crashed in a Pennsylvania field. More than 2,600 people were
killed.
The store's owner apologized for the ad on Thursday and said
on Friday the San Antonio store will be closed indefinitely.
"We take full responsibility for our actions and sincerely
regret the hurt and pain caused by this disrespectful
advertising campaign," owner Mike Bonanno said in a letter
posted on the company's Facebook page on Friday.
A day earlier on Facebook, he wrote on the same page, "the
video is tasteless and an affront to the men and women who lost
their lives on 9/11."
The apology seemed to fuel anger, with many comments
pointing out that the woman in the ad is a family member of the
owner. Many chastised the company for making a joke about the
worst attack on U.S. soil since Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941.
"Even your damage control is disgusting. You deserve to go
out of business," Ozzy Santos, who lives in San Antonio, wrote
in a comment on Facebook ahead of the closing.
A few people said they respected his decision to close.
"It appears to me, based on yesterday's apology and today's
letter, you are a man of integrity and honor," Diane Milligan,
wrote on the company's Facebook page.
