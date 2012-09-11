By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK, Sept 11 For NBC's "Today" show,
keeping up with the Kardashians on Tuesday trumped observing a
moment of silence marking the attacks of Sept. 11, an American
television news tradition observed by every other U.S. broadcast
network.
At 8:46 a.m., ABC, CBS and Fox all
aired live silent footage of grim-faced firefighters and somber
families from various memorials, marking the minute 11 years ago
when the first of two hijacked airplanes struck New York's Twin
Towers.
NBC's "Today" morning program at the same moment broadcast
an interview with Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim Kardashian and
a cast member of the popular reality show "Keeping Up with the
Kardashians."
NBC has found itself under scrutiny since ABC News' "Good
Morning America" recently snapped a 14-year streak as the
top-rated U.S. morning show.
NBC did not immediately return calls for comment
but defended its decision to the website Politico.com.
"The Today show dedicated a considerable amount of time to
September 11th coverage this morning throughout the entire
show," spokeswoman Megan Kopf told the site. The program
included an extensive segment on a 9/11 survivor.
Returning from a commercial break Tuesday morning, "Today"
anchor Savannah Guthrie introduced Jenner at 8:45 a.m. and began
a discussion about the celebrity's breast implant replacement
surgery, the run-up to which was featured on one of the show's
episodes.
"I gotta say," Guthrie began, "I know you guys are all for
'baring it all,' but is there ever a time where you say 'OK, we
can turn the cameras off now?'"
Jenner said no.
"You know, I thought it was such a great idea to film that,"
she replied about replacing her implants. "It was so important,
healthwise, to remind women, you know, check your expiration
date!"
Throughout the day, the network morning-show industry hummed
with animated discussions about NBC's unexpected programming.
"Oh...my...God," one rival "Good Morning America" staffer
intoned. "What were they thinking?"
