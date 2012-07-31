* Pentagon faces across-the-board budget cuts in January
* Law requires 60-day notice before major layoffs
By David Alexander
Washington, July 30 The Obama administration
told U.S. defense contractors on Monday they would not have to
issue notices just before the November presidential election
warning workers of potential layoffs due to looming budget cuts.
The Labor Department advisory said the circumstances
surrounding the planned cuts were too uncertain to require
defense and other federal contractors to comply with provisions
of a law requiring employees to be notified 60 days before major
layoffs or plant closures.
Under current law, the U.S. Defense Department is facing
across-the-board budget cuts beginning Jan. 2 aimed at cutting
$500 billion in projected national security spending over the
next decade.
Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining and Notification
ACT, companies have to send out notices 60 days ahead of time
advising their employees of impending mass layoffs or plant
closures.
If notices were sent out ahead of the impending budget cuts,
the workers would be receiving them just before the Nov. 6
presidential election.
Apart from the January reductions, the Pentagon is working
to trim spending by $487 billion as ordered by the Budget
Control Act last year.
Lawmakers from both parties say they oppose the
across-the-board cuts that will hit in January under a process
known as sequestration, but they have not been able to agree on
alternative ways to reduce spending.
Representative Gerry Connolly, a Democrat from Virginia,
said on Monday Congress should cancel its annual August recess
to focus instead on stopping the $500 billion in automatic
spending cuts.
Congress has only 11 more legislative days, he said, to
broker a deal halting the cuts before the November election. If
the two parties are unable to agree on a deal before the end of
the term, the issue may be taken up in a post-election
"lame-duck" session of Congress.
"We got to stay in session and solve this problem," Connolly
told reporters after speaking at a rally to protest
sequestration. "It is not rocket science."
CALL FOR COMPROMISE
The rally, held by Northrop Grumman Corp, brought together
defense industry leaders and members of the Virginia
Congressional delegation, as well as Virginia Governor Bob
McDonnell, who urged Congress and the White House to find a
solution to stop the expansive budget cuts, citing the more than
200,000 Virginia jobs at risk if a deal is not reached.
More than 2.14 million jobs nationally could be lost because
of sequestration, a George Mason University analysis for the
Aerospace Industries Association said.
McDonnell, a Republican, called for a compromise between
Republicans and Democrats in Congress, saying a practical
solution that includes cuts and revenue increases must be agreed
on.
"We know we got to get our fiscal house in order, but it's
got to be in a way that is systematic, that is practical, that
looks out for the American war fighter and the men and women of
the private sector that support them," McDonnell said. "That's
not the way this was done."
The Labor Department decision drew swift condemnation from
Republican Representative Buck McKeon, head of the Armed
Services committee, who called it "politically motivated."
McKeon said instead of trying to find a way to avert the
cuts, "the president is focused on preventing advance notice to
American workers that their jobs are at risk and on perpetuating
uncertainty."
"People will still get laid off because of the president's
irresponsibility, but they won't have the notice to protect
themselves and their families," McKeon said. "The president is
doing nothing to look out for the American worker and is using
our troops as leverage to push his failed political agenda."
The Labor Department said that the law did not apply in the
current circumstances because while sequestration may occur,
efforts are being made to avoid it.
So "even the occurrence of sequestration is not necessarily
foreseeable," the guidance said. It said relevant case law would
not require employers to provide notices under the current
conditions.