By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 8 Two U.S. lawmakers on
Wednesday unveiled a new bill that would force enforcement
agencies to provide more details about deals to resolve
corporate misconduct by U.S. companies.
Senators Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat and a
fierce consumer advocate, and Tom Coburn, a Republican from
Oklahoma, introduced legislation they said would force
regulators to better explain the true value of those legal
settlements.
Some lawmakers have complained that federal officials tout
large dollar figures when they settle accusations of wrongdoing
by financial firms and other companies, but sometimes do not
provide key details of the charges. Settlements allow the
companies to avoid trials, which the lawmakers say also prevents
a full airing of the facts.
When the Justice Department announced a $13 billion deal
with JPMorgan Chase & Co. in November that included a $2
billion penalty to resolve a civil fraud investigation into
flawed mortgage bonds, for example, it did not lay out the
specific charges or explain how that penalty was calculated.
It did release a "statement of facts" that described some of
the bank's harmful conduct.
"When government agencies reach settlements with companies
that break the law, they should disclose the terms of those
deals to the public," Warren said in a statement.
"Increased transparency will shut down backroom deal-making
and ensure that Congress, citizens and watchdog groups can hold
regulatory agencies accountable," she said.
Both Warren and Coburn are members of the Senate Banking
Committee. Coburn also serves as ranking member of the Homeland
Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
The bill would require federal agencies to explain whether
any portion of a settlement is tax deductible and to publish
other details of the agreements, including the claims settled
and how payments were classified.
The bill applies to any settlements larger than $1 million.
Various enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve, have different
rules for what details of deals they release and what that keep
confidential. The bill directs agencies with more stringent
disclosure standards to explain why they must keep a settlement
secret.
It also asks the Government Accountability Office to examine
how agencies deem settlements confidential and provide ways to
make the process more transparent.
Warren, the architect of the new U.S. consumer watchdog
agency, has been critical of regulatory settlement practices and
has urged enforcers to take more cases to trial.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)