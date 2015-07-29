NEW YORK, July 29 Three University of Virginia
graduates on Wednesday filed a defamation lawsuit in New York
against Rolling Stone magazine, its publisher Wenner Media and a
journalist over a now-debunked 2014 article describing a
fraternity gang rape.
The three men, all 2013 graduates and members of Phi Kappa
Psi, the fraternity at the center of the story, claim the
magazine was negligent in publishing an article entitled "A Rape
on Campus" by Sabrina Rudin Erdely. They are seeking damages for
defamation and infliction of emotional distress.
Rolling Stone apologized in December for "discrepancies" in
the account, after the story sparked a national debate over
sexual violence on college campuses.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Bill Rigby)