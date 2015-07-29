(Adds details on case, quotes from lawsuit, background on
magazine article, byline)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, July 29 Three University of Virginia
graduates on Wednesday filed a defamation lawsuit in New York
against Rolling Stone magazine, its publisher Wenner Media and a
journalist over a now-debunked 2014 article describing a
fraternity gang rape.
The three men, all 2013 graduates and members of Phi Kappa
Psi, the fraternity at the center of the story, claim the
magazine was negligent in publishing an article entitled "A Rape
on Campus" by Sabrina Rudin Erdely. They are seeking damages for
defamation and infliction of emotional distress.
Rolling Stone apologized in December for "discrepancies" in
the account, after the story sparked a national debate over
sexual violence on college campuses.
A review by the Columbia University journalism school
commissioned by Rolling Stone and released in April cited the
magazine for reporting and editing lapses.
One of the graduates who filed the lawsuit, George Elias IV,
said he lived in the room where the alleged crime took place.
"Upon release of the article, family, friends,
acquaintances, coworkers and reporters easily matched Plaintiff
as one of the alleged attackers and, among other things,
interrogated him, humiliated him, and scolded him," the lawsuit
says.
The two other graduates, Stephen Hadford and Ross Fowler,
said they suffered similar attacks after their names and
hometowns were listed in online blogs by anonymous users.
"Plaintiffs have each suffered emotional turmoil, were
entirely unable to focus at work and in school following release
of the article and are still being questioned often about the
article's accusations," the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit follows a $7.85 million libel lawsuit filed in
May against the same three parties by Nicole Eramo, UVA's
associate dean of students and top administrator in dealing with
sexual assaults. Eramo in the lawsuit said she was defamed in
the article, which falsely claimed she was indifferent to
Jackie's allegations and tried to persuade her not to report the
rape.
Elizabeth McNamara, an attorney with New York's Davis Wright
Tremaine LLP representing Rolling Stone, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Rolling Stone is owned by Jann Wenner, who founded it in
1967 as a counterculture-oriented magazine. A Charlottesville
police investigation found no evidence that Jackie had been
gang-raped.
The magazine has said it would commit itself to
recommendations made in the Columbia review, and Erdely has
apologized.
