(Updates with resignation of magazine's managing editor)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, July 29 Three University of Virginia
graduates on Wednesday filed a defamation lawsuit in New York
against Rolling Stone magazine, its publisher, Wenner Media, and
a journalist, over a now-debunked 2014 article describing a
fraternity gang rape.
The three men, all 2013 graduates and members of Phi Kappa
Psi, the fraternity at the center of the story, claim the
magazine was negligent in publishing the article, "A Rape on
Campus", by Sabrina Rudin Erdely. They are seeking damages for
defamation and infliction of emotional distress.
Rolling Stone apologized in December for "discrepancies" in
the account after the story sparked a national debate over
sexual violence on college campuses.
The magazine's managing editor, Will Dana, who helped edit
the original story, has resigned and will leave Rolling Stone in
August, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
A review by the Columbia University journalism school,
commissioned by Rolling Stone and released in April, cited the
magazine for reporting and editing lapses.
One of the graduates who filed the lawsuit, George Elias IV,
said he lived in the room where the alleged crime took place.
"Upon release of the article, family, friends,
acquaintances, coworkers and reporters easily matched Plaintiff
as one of the alleged attackers and, among other things,
interrogated him, humiliated him, and scolded him," the lawsuit
says.
The two other graduates, Stephen Hadford and Ross Fowler,
said they suffered similar attacks after their names and
hometowns were listed in online blogs by anonymous users.
"Plaintiffs have each suffered emotional turmoil, were
entirely unable to focus at work and in school following release
of the article and are still being questioned often about the
article's accusations," the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit follows a $7.85-million libel suit filed against
the same three parties by Nicole Eramo, UVA's associate dean of
students and top administrator in dealing with sexual assaults.
Eramo said she was defamed in the article, which falsely claimed
she tried to persuade Jackie not to report the rape.
A Charlottesville police investigation found no evidence
that Jackie had been gang-raped.
Elizabeth McNamara, an attorney with New York's Davis Wright
Tremaine LLP representing Rolling Stone, did not respond to a
request for comment.
The magazine has said it would commit itself to
recommendations made in the Columbia review. Erdely has
apologized.
Rolling Stone is owned by Jann Wenner, who founded it in
1967 as a counterculture-oriented magazine.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Goldberg and Victoria
Cavaliere; Editing by Andrew Hay and Clarence Fernandez)