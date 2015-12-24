Dec 24 Rolling Stone magazine has urged a federal judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by three former fraternity members at the University of Virginia over a debunked story about a campus gang rape.

George Elias IV, Stephen Hadford and Ross Fowler sued the pop culture magazine in July, claiming they suffered emotional distress and humiliation from the November 2014 article by reporter Sabrina Erdely.

The story described the gang rape of a female student at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house in September 2012. The three men also sued Erdely and Rolling Stone's publisher, Wenner Media.

Rolling Stone apologized in December 2014 for "discrepancies" in the account after the story sparked a national debate over sexual violence on college campuses.

In a motion filed in U.S. District Court in New York on Wednesday, Rolling Stone argued that the lawsuit should be thrown out because the article never referred to the men by name.

Readers would have been unable to link them to the reported incident, the magazine said. It also rejected the men's claim that they were defamed just because they were members of the fraternity who graduated in 2013 or 2014.

Rolling Stone also faces suits from the fraternity and from a university administrator who claims she was defamed in the story. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)