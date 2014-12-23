Dec 23 Rolling Stone magazine has asked Columbia
University's journalism school to investigate a discredited
article it ran in November alleging gang rape at a campus
fraternity, the New York-based school said.
In a rare move for a publisher, the music magazine will get
the journalism school to produce an independent review of how it
handled the story, which it said showed editorial missteps and
discrepancies.
"Rolling Stone has agreed to publish our report in its
entirety, without editing, on its website, as well as
substantial excerpts in the magazine," Columbia Journalism
School said in a statement.
The roughly 9,000-word article described a 2012 alleged
attack on a woman at a Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house pledge
party and the University of Virginia's failure to respond. The
university suspended fraternity activities after the article was
published.
The article provoked uproar at the Virginia college and
renewed concerns about campus sexual assault, but elements of
the reporting have been scrutinized and criticized in the media.
Rolling Stone said on Dec. 5 its trust in the accuser,
identified only as Jackie, had been misplaced. It subsequently
revised that statement, saying the problems were not the fault
of the alleged victim.
The magazine has asked Columbia University to review the
"editorial process that led to the publication of this story,"
publisher Jann Wenner said in a note to be contained in the next
issue of Rolling Stone, according to U.S. media reports.
Rolling Stone did not immediately responded to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)