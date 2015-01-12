By Gary Robertson
| RICHMOND
RICHMOND Jan 12 The University of Virginia on
Monday reinstated a fraternity at the center of a
now-discredited Rolling Stone magazine story about a 2012 gang
rape.
An investigation by the Charlottesville Police Department
has "not revealed any substantive basis" for the November story
of an attack at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, the university
said in a statement.
"We welcome Phi Kappa Psi and we look forward to working
with all fraternities and sororities in enhancing and promoting
a safe environment for all," university President Teresa
Sullivan said in the statement.
Phi Kappa Psi was suspended after Rolling Stone reported on
an attack on a woman at a fraternity house party and the
university's failure to respond.
The story generated an uproar at the school and in the media
and Sullivan suspended social activities at all fraternities and
sororities until January. It also prompted renewed debate on
campus sexual abuse.
In early December, Rolling Stone apologized for the article
and said there were "discrepancies" in the account by the
accuser, who was identified only as "Jackie." Rolling Stone has
asked Columbia University's journalism school to review the
article.
The Rolling Stone story triggered a police investigation and
the appointment of a special counsel by Virginia's attorney
general.
The school, the flagship for Virginia's university system,
last week said it had reached an agreement with fraternities to
crack down on binge drinking and other abuses at social
events.
The university also has announced additional steps for
student safety, including the opening of a new police substation
near the campus.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)