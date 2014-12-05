(Adds fraternity statement, police investigation, comment from
victim advocate)
By Ian Simpson
Dec 5 Rolling Stone magazine on Friday
apologized for its November article about an alleged gang rape
at a University of Virginia fraternity, saying that there were
"discrepancies" about the accuser's account.
The story created an uproar at the school and prompted
renewed debate on campus sexual abuse. The fraternity, Phi Kappa
Psi, rebutted the Rolling Stone story on Friday.
The story, by reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely, described a
2012 alleged attack on a woman identified as "Jackie" at a Phi
Kappa Psi fraternity house pledge party and the university's
alleged failure to respond to the attack.
In a note to readers posted on the magazine's website,
Rolling Stone Managing Editor Will Dana said new information
showed that there were "discrepancies" in Jackie's account of
the alleged rape by seven men.
"We have come to the conclusion that our trust in her was
misplaced," Dana said in the note.
"We were trying to be sensitive to the unfair shame and
humiliation many women feel after a sexual assault and now
regret the decision to not contact the alleged assaulters to get
their account. We are taking this seriously and apologize to
anyone who was affected by the story," Dana said.
The accuser, whose real first name is Jackie, has not been
otherwise identified by the magazine.
In a statement, the fraternity's University of Virginia
chapter said Phi Kappa Psi did not hold a party on the weekend
of Sept. 28, 2012, the night of the alleged attack.
No members of the fraternity were employed at the
university's Aquatic and Fitness Center at the time, as reported
by Rolling Stone, the statement said.
The magazine article said that Jackie had met one of her
alleged attackers, who she said was a fraternity member, while
they both worked as lifeguards at the university's pool.
In another discrepancy, pledging and initiations take place
only in the spring semester, not in the fall, the fraternity
said in the statement.
"We have no knowledge of these alleged acts being committed
at our house or by our members. Anyone who commits any form of
sexual assault, wherever or whenever, should be identified and
brought to justice," the fraternity said.
INVESTIGATION ONGOING
Phi Kappa Psi said it was working with Charlottesville
police as officers investigate allegations in the article.
Charlottesville police spokesman Captain Gary Pleasants said the
investigation was ongoing.
The university had no immediate comment on the Rolling Stone
apology or the fraternity statement.
Rolling Stone's Dana said that the magazine, at Jackie's
request, had not contacted "the man she claimed orchestrated the
attack on her nor any of the men she claimed participated in the
attack for fear of retaliation against her."
Dana said that the magazine had sought comment from both the
local branch of the fraternity and the fraternity's national
leadership, but that "they responded that they couldn't confirm
or deny her story but had concerns about the evidence."
Rolling Stone was founded in 1967 by Jann Wenner, who still
owns and operates it, along with US Weekly and Men's Journal.
The story, along with allegations of sexual abuse against
comedian Bill Cosby, heightened the U.S. debate on sexual
assault, especially on college campuses. The U.S. Department of
Education is investigating sexual violence cases at 90 colleges
and universities.
The Rolling Stone story prompted protests over sexual abuse
at the school, and university President Teresa Sullivan
suspended fraternity and sorority activities until Jan. 9. The
university chapter of Phi Kappa Psi surrendered its fraternity
agreement with the school and suspended activity.
Sullivan also announced stepped-up policing and alcohol
measures in light of the article, and the school's trustees held
a special meeting to discuss it.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring appointed an
independent investigator to examine the allegations and how the
school handled the matter.
Asked about the impact of Rolling Stone's apology, Scott
Berkowitz, president of RAINN, a victim advocacy organization
based in Washington, said false allegations of rape can cause
the public and police to doubt the experiences of others who
report sexual assaults.
"It is our hope that this will not deter victims from coming
forward and reporting their assault," Berkowitz said in a
statement.
