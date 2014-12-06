(Adds Virginia attorney general, university, Rolling Stone
editor's reactions; expert commentary, Duke lacrosse players,
description of fraternities)
By Ian Simpson
Dec 5 Rolling Stone magazine on Friday
backtracked from its November article about an alleged gang rape
at a University of Virginia fraternity, saying that there were
"discrepancies" about the accuser's account.
The story created an uproar at the school and prompted
renewed U.S. debate on sexual abuse. The fraternity, Phi Kappa
Psi, rebutted key parts of the Rolling Stone story on Friday.
The story, by reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely, described a
2012 alleged attack on a woman named Jackie at a Phi Kappa Psi
fraternity house pledge party and the university's alleged
failure to respond to the attack.
In a note to readers posted on the magazine's website,
Rolling Stone Managing Editor Will Dana said new information
showed that there were "discrepancies" in Jackie's account of
the alleged rape by seven men.
"We have come to the conclusion that our trust in her was
misplaced," Dana said.
"We were trying to be sensitive to the unfair shame and
humiliation many women feel after a sexual assault and now
regret the decision to not contact the alleged assaulters to get
their account. We are taking this seriously and apologize to
anyone who was affected by the story," Dana said.
The magazine has identified the accuser only as Jackie, her
real first name.
The fraternity's University of Virginia chapter, in a
statement, pointed out inconsistencies in the story. It said Phi
Kappa Psi did not hold a party on the weekend of Sept. 28, 2012,
the night of the alleged attack. And it said that pledging and
initiations take place only in the spring semester, not in the
fall.
In addition, no members of the fraternity were employed at
the university's Aquatic and Fitness Center at the time, as
Erdely reported, the statement said.
The magazine article said that Jackie had met one of her
alleged attackers, who she said was a fraternity member, while
they both worked as lifeguards at the university's pool.
Erdely could not be reached immediately for comment via
phone or email. On her own web page (www.sabrinaerdely.com)
Erderly describes herself as "an award-winning feature writer
and investigative journalist," as well as a contributing editor
at Rolling Stone.
INVESTIGATION ONGOING
Phi Kappa Psi said it was working with Charlottesville
police as officers investigate allegations in the article.
Charlottesville police spokesman Captain Gary Pleasants said the
investigation was ongoing.
Rolling Stone's Dana said that the magazine, at Jackie's
request, had not contacted the man she claimed orchestrated the
attack nor any of the men she claimed took part because of fear
of retaliation against her.
In a Tweet, Dana said: "We made a judgment - the kind of
judgement reporters and editors make every day. And in this
case, our judgement was wrong."
Rolling Stone was founded in 1967 by Jann Wenner, who still
owns and operates it, along with US Weekly and Men's Journal.
University President Teresa Sullivan said in a statement
that since the Rolling Stone article two weeks ago, the school
had been centered on the issue of sexual violence on college
campuses.
The magazine's apology left that focus unaltered and the
school would continue to examine its policies and procedures,
she said.
The story, along with allegations of sexual abuse against
comedian Bill Cosby, galvanized the U.S. debate on sexual
assault, especially on college campuses. The U.S. Department of
Education is investigating sexual violence cases at 90 colleges
and universities.
FRAT VANDALIZED
The Rolling Stone story prompted protests over sexual abuse
at the school, and the fraternity was vandalized. Sullivan
suspended fraternity and sorority activities until Jan. 9, and
the university chapter of Phi Kappa Psi surrendered its
fraternity agreement with the school and suspended activity.
Sullivan also announced stepped-up policing and alcohol
measures in light of the article, and the school's trustees held
a special meeting to discuss it.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring in a statement called
Rolling Stone's apology "deeply troubling" since the magazine
was not correcting the story. Herring has appointed an
independent counsel to examine the allegations and how the
school handled the matter.
In an email, Tom Mullen, director of public affairs
journalism at the University of Richmond, called the story "an
epic failure on the part of Rolling Stone."
"What victim will now want to come forward, and at what
cost?" he said.
Fraternities and sororities are social clubs common at many
U.S. colleges and often have their own housing. Many of the
University of Virginia's 21,000 students are affiliated with the
so-called Greek system.
While the issue of sexual abuse on U.S. college campuses has
been a growing issue, there have also been cases of rape
accusations that have proved unfounded.
Three lacrosse players at Duke University who were charged
in 2006 with sexual assault were declared innocent after the
accuser's story was discredited.
