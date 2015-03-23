(Adds quotes from news conference, Rolling Stone statement)
By Ian Simpson
March 23 A police investigation has found no
evidence to back up a discredited Rolling Stone magazine story
about a gang rape at a University of Virginia fraternity,
officials said on Monday.
Rolling Stone reported in November about an alleged Sept.
28, 2012, attack on a woman at a Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house
pledge party and the university's failure to respond to it. The
magazine backtracked on its story in December, citing
"discrepancies" in the accuser's account.
Charlottesville Police Chief Timothy Longo said an
investigation had been unable to corroborate the magazine's
story of the assault on Jackie, the student identified in the
article by her real first name.
"I'm not in a position where I can say, based on all the
evidence we've developed, something terrible didn't happen to
that young lady that night," he told a televised news
conference.
"All I can tell you is, there is no substantive basis for
what is described in that article happened that night."
He said the investigation was suspended, not closed.
The article by reporter Sabrina Rubin Erdely provoked an
uproar at the school, the flagship of the state university
system, and renewed concerns about campus sexual assault. The
university shut down fraternity and sorority activities for the
rest of the semester and enacted more safety measures.
Longo outlined several inconsistencies in the Rolling Stone
story, including no proof a party had taken place at Phi Kappa
Psi that night. A time-stamped photo of the building's entrance
hall showed no sign of a social gathering, he said.
Investigators were unable to find Jackie's alleged date at
the party, with whom she said she worked at the university pool,
and another pool co-worker, the chief said.
After the Rolling Stone article came out, Jackie met with
Charlottesville police accompanied by a lawyer and a university
representative. She declined to give a statement or answer
questions, Longo said.
Rolling Stone has commissioned an audit of its story by the
Columbia University School of Journalism. Pulitzer Prize-winning
author Steve Coll is heading the review.
In a statement, Rolling Stone said it expected the audit
shortly and would publish it in a couple of weeks.
"The report will provide a thorough analysis of the
editorial process surrounding this piece and Rolling Stone has
cooperated with Steve Coll extensively," it said.
