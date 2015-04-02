April 2 The Columbia University School of
Journalism will release on Sunday its review of a
now-discredited Rolling Stone story about an alleged University
of Virginia fraternity gang rape, the journalism school said on
Thursday.
The review of the magazine's November story will be released
at 8 p.m. (0000 GMT) on Sunday, followed by a news conference at
12 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Monday, the school said on its Twitter
feed.
The review will be released both on Rolling Stone's website,
RollingStone.com, and the website of the Columbia Journalism
Review, cjr.org.
Rolling Stone commissioned the review, headed by Pulitzer
Prize-winning author Steve Coll, who is dean of the Columbia
University Graduate School of Journalism, after backtracking
from its story, "A Rape on Campus," in December.
The 9,000-word article in Rolling Stone, best known for its
pop music coverage, described the Sept. 28, 2012, gang rape of a
University of Virginia freshman, identified by her real first
name, Jackie, during a Phi Kappa Psi fraternity pledge party. It
also told how the school allegedly mishandled the incident.
The story, by writer Sabrina Rubin Erdely, caused an uproar
at the Charlottesville school, the flagship of the Virginia
state university system, and renewed concern about campus sexual
assault.
The university shut down fraternity and sorority activities
for the rest of the semester and enacted more safety measures.
The article led to demonstrations on campus, and Democratic
Governor Terry McAuliffe urged a review of policies at the
school.
But media critics pointed out holes in the story, and Phi
Kappa Psi rebutted key parts of it. Rolling Stone apologized for
the article in December and cited "discrepancies" in Jackie's
account.
Charlottesville police said last month they had found no
evidence to back up the story and cited numerous
inconsistencies.
The inconsistencies included no proof that a party had taken
place at Phi Kappa Psi on the night cited and investigators
inability to find Jackie's alleged date at the party. She
declined to give a statement to police or answer questions.
