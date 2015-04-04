By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, April 4
WASHINGTON, April 4 A Columbia University review
of a now-discredited Rolling Stone story about an alleged gang
rape at a University of Virginia fraternity is due out on
Sunday, addressing the questions of journalistic ethics raised
by the provocative article.
Rolling Stone commissioned the review after backtracking on
the story, "A Rape on Campus," which caused an uproar over the
issue of campus sexual assault when it was published in
November. But discrepancies in the story soon surfaced, and the
magazine was forced to retract it.
The story's autopsy could lead to a shakeup at Rolling
Stone, founded in 1967 by editor Jann Wenner. The magazine, best
known for its pop music coverage, was a pioneer in the "New
Journalism" of the 1960s and '70s, an approach characterized by
a reporter's immersion in the subject matter.
If the report is highly critical, it "will have an enormous
impact on Rolling Stone. It's going to affect the credibility of
Rolling Stone going forward, period," said Stuart Benjamin, a
Duke University Law School professor.
Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism will
release its report at 8 p.m. (0000 GMT) on Sunday, with a news
conference at 12 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Monday. Dean Steve Coll, a
Pulitzer Prize-winning author, headed the review.
The findings will appear on Rolling Stone's website,
RollingStone.com, and the website of the Columbia Journalism
Review, cjr.org.
JACKIE'S STORY
The 9,000-word article described a Sept. 28, 2012, gang rape
of a University of Virginia first-year student, identified by
her real first name, Jackie, allegedly during a pledge party at
Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.
The article written by Sabrina Rubin Erdely accused the
Charlottesville school, the 21,000-student flagship of the
Virginia state university system, of tolerating a culture that
ignored sexual violence against women. It raised deep concern
and national soul-searching about sexual assault at U.S.
campuses in general.
After its publication, the school suspended fraternity and
sorority activities and enacted more safety measures, and
Governor Terry McAuliffe urged a review of policies at the
school.
But Phi Kappa Psi rebutted key parts of the article, and the
Washington Post reported that Rolling Stone had not checked out
the rape claim with any of the accused. In December, Rolling
Stone apologized, citing "discrepancies" in Jackie's account.
Charlottesville police said last month they had found no
evidence to back up the story, citing numerous inconsistencies.
Jackie declined to give police a statement or answer their
questions.
Benjamin, the Duke law professor, said it was doubtful
Rolling Stone would face any lawsuit for libel since no one had
been identified by name as an attacker.
Fraternities and sororities, social clubs at many U.S.
colleges, often have their own housing and are known as the
Greek system.
As a public entity, the university is barred from suing.
Both the campus chapter and national organization of Phi Kappa
Psi also could be too large as groups to claim libel damages, he
said.
A suit by Phi Kappa Psi could lead to a potentially damaging
"fishing expedition" by lawyers into the fraternity. Rolling
Stone's reputation also is likely to be damaged anyway if the
Columbia review is damning, he said.
But Bruce Sanford, a Washington media lawyer with the firm
of BakerHostetler, said hefty settlements arising from false
accusations of rape against Duke lacrosse players in 2006 showed
that the fraternity could potentially file a lawsuit.
"The parallels are clear enough that they should worry
Rolling Stone considerably, if they're not worried already," he
said.
