By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, April 5
WASHINGTON, April 5 A Columbia University review
of a now-discredited Rolling Stone magazine story about an
alleged gang rape at a University of Virginia fraternity was due
out on Sunday, addressing questions of journalistic principles
raised by the provocative article.
Rolling Stone commissioned the review after backtracking on
the story, "A Rape on Campus," which caused an uproar over the
issue of campus sexual assault when it was published in
November. But discrepancies in the story soon surfaced, and the
magazine was forced to retract it.
The dissection of the article could lead to a shakeup at
Rolling Stone, founded in 1967 by editor Jann Wenner, though CNN
reported on Sunday that no one on the staff of the magazine was
expected to be fired or punished over the debacle.
CNN also reported that the author of the 9,000-word article
in question, contributing editor Sabrina Rubin Erdely, would
issue an apology in conjunction with the review of her story.
Representatives of Rolling Stone were not immediately
available for comment.
The magazine, best known for its pop music coverage, was a
pioneer in the "New Journalism" of the 1960s and '70s, an
approach characterized by a reporter's immersion in the subject
matter.
If the report is highly critical, it "will have an enormous
impact on Rolling Stone. It's going to affect the credibility of
Rolling Stone going forward, period," said Stuart Benjamin, a
Duke University Law School professor.
Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism was
scheduled to release its report at 8 p.m. (0000 GMT) on Sunday,
with a news conference at 12 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Monday. Dean
Steve Coll, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, headed the review.
The findings were to appear on Rolling Stone's website,
RollingStone.com, and the website of the Columbia Journalism
Review, cjr.org.
JACKIE'S STORY
The Rolling Stone article provided an account of a Sept. 28,
2012, gang rape of a University of Virginia first-year student,
identified by her real first name, Jackie, allegedly during a
pledge party at Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.
The article accused the Charlottesville school, the
21,000-student flagship of the Virginia state university system,
of tolerating a culture that ignored sexual violence against
women. It raised deep concern and national soul-searching about
sexual assault at U.S. campuses in general.
After its publication, the school suspended fraternity and
sorority activities and enacted more safety measures, and
Governor Terry McAuliffe urged a review of policies at the
school.
But Phi Kappa Psi rebutted key parts of the article, and the
Washington Post reported that Rolling Stone had not checked out
the rape claim with any of the accused. In December, Rolling
Stone apologized, citing "discrepancies" in Jackie's account.
Charlottesville police said last month they had found no
evidence to back up the story, citing numerous inconsistencies.
Jackie declined to give police a statement or answer their
questions.
Benjamin, the Duke law professor, said it was doubtful
Rolling Stone would face any lawsuit for libel since no one had
been identified by name as an attacker.
Fraternities and sororities, social clubs at many U.S.
colleges, often have their own housing and are known as the
Greek system.
As a public entity, the university is barred from suing.
Both the campus chapter and national organization of Phi Kappa
Psi also could be too large as groups to claim libel damages, he
said.
A lawsuit by Phi Kappa Psi could lead to a potentially
damaging "fishing expedition" by lawyers into the fraternity.
Rolling Stone's reputation also is likely to be damaged anyway
if the Columbia review is damning, he said.
But Bruce Sanford, a Washington media lawyer with the firm
of BakerHostetler, said hefty settlements arising from false
accusations of rape against Duke lacrosse players in 2006 showed
that the fraternity could potentially file a lawsuit.
"The parallels are clear enough that they should worry
Rolling Stone considerably, if they're not worried already," he
said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Additional reporting
by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank McGurty, Gunna
Dickson and Richard Chang)