(Adds legal analysis, Jann Wenner comment in New York Times
interview; more background, paragraphs 3, 11, 13-21)
By Frank McGurty
NEW YORK, April 5 Rolling Stone magazine failed
to follow basic journalistic safeguards in publishing a story
about an alleged gang rape at a University of Virginia
fraternity house, according to an outside review of the matter
released on Sunday.
The discredited story was intended to call attention to the
issue of sexual violence on college campuses, but instead "the
magazine's failure may have spread the idea that many women
invent rape allegations," a team from the Columbia University
Graduate School of Journalism concluded in its critique.
It noted that social scientists say false allegations are
estimated to account for 2 to 8 percent of all rape reports.
The Rolling Stone article, written by contributing editor
Sabrina Rubin Erdely and published in November, detailed an
alleged 2012 gang rape that a first-year student identified as
"Jackie" said she had endured at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity
house. It also accused the university of tolerating a culture
that ignored sexual violence against women.
But in December, after coming under a barrage of questions
about the story's veracity, Rolling Stone apologized for
"discrepancies" in the account and admitted that it never sought
comment from seven men accused of the alleged rape.
"Rolling Stone's repudiation of the main narrative in 'A
Rape on Campus' is a story of journalistic failure that was
avoidable," the Columbia team wrote in the report, which the
magazine requested and published on its website.
"The failure encompassed reporting, editing, editorial
supervision and fact-checking."
The review of the story was led by Steve Coll, dean of the
Columbia Journalism School.
In an editor's note printed at the top of the report,
Rolling Stone Managing Editor Will Dana said the magazine was
officially retracting the article and apologized "to all of
those who were damaged by our story and the ensuing fallout."
It is important that rape victims feel comfortable stepping
forward, Dana wrote, "and it saddens us to think that their
willingness to do so might be diminished by our failings."
The magazine's founding editor, Jann Wenner, said in an
interview with the New York Times on Sunday the botched story
was an isolated episode and that Erdely would continue to write
for the magazine. He also said neither Dana nor Sean Woods, who
edited the article, would lose their jobs.
While Dana said in his note that Rolling Stone would commit
itself to following "a series of recommendations about
journalistic practices that are spelled out in the report," the
report itself said "Rolling Stone's senior editors are unanimous
in the belief that the story's failure does not require them to
change their editorial systems."
NO RED FLAGS RAISED
The report quoted Erdely as acknowledging to Columbia's
review that she and her editors had perhaps been too
accommodating of the alleged victim and willing to take her
account as a rape victim at face value.
"In retrospect, I wish somebody had pushed me harder,"
Erdely said.
But the report said other mistakes throughout the editorial
process failed to raise the kinds of red flags that should have
drawn attention to fundamental problems with the story.
In particular, the report faulted Erdely and her editors for
failing to check Jackie's account against other sources,
including her alleged attackers and three friends depicted in
the story as unsympathetic to her.
A spokesman for Phi Kappa Psi could not be reached
immediately for comment. However, the report quoted campus
chapter president Stephen Scipione as saying the magazine had
"tarnished our reputation."
"It's completely destroyed a semester of our lives,
specifically mine," Scipione told the reviewers. "It's put us in
the worst position possible in our community here, in front of
our peers and in the classroom."
Rolling Stone has not been sued by the fraternity, and
Reuters was unable to determine if it planned to bring court
action.
Legal experts said the report's findings could leave Rolling
Stone more vulnerable to a libel case, but they cast doubt on
the likelihood of such a lawsuit.
The Columbia review said fallout from the story had already
caused considerable damage to the magazine, and the news media
in general.
"The story's blowup comes as another shock to journalism's
credibility," the report said, adding that the incident
highlights the need for newsrooms to reaffirm the best
journalistic practices.
In particular, the report recommends stronger newsroom
policies on the use of pseudonyms, on checking information that
casts people in a negative light, and on sharing specific
details about a report to allow clearer rebuttals.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring also castigated the
magazine, saying its failures have "injected doubt at a moment
when we are finally building national momentum around efforts to
end campus sexual violence."
Attorneys were divided on whether Phi Kappa Psi or its
members at the university were in a strong position to bring
lawsuits against Rolling Stone. Bruce Sanford, a Washington
media lawyer with the firm BakerHostetler, said all they would
have to do is prove negligence on the magazine's part.
Duke University Law School professor Stuart Benjamin pointed
out that the story identified none of the alleged attackers by
name, which could undermine any libel case. For the fraternity
as a whole, he said he didn't think "the lawsuit would get you
any more vindication than you've already gotten."
