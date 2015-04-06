NEW YORK, April 6 The University of Virginia
fraternity chapter at the center of Rolling Stone magazine's
retracted article "A Rape on Campus" said on Monday that it
planned to sue the magazine for what it called "reckless"
reporting that hurt its reputation.
The chapter of Phi Kappa Psi said in a statement that it
would pursue all available legal action, a day after a team from
the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism concluded
the magazine failed to follow basic journalistic safeguards in
publishing the story.
