By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON Feb 3 The latest blow to the energy
industry's collective psyche has been inflicted by National
Oilwell Varco Inc, with the giant oilfield equipment
maker warning the pace of drilling and fracking will only slow
further as 2016 drags on.
A 70 percent drop in crude prices since mid-2014 has
affected not only National Oilwell Varco (NOV) but dozens of
others throughout North America's oil patches, prompting tens of
thousands of layoffs, eroding profits, depleting state and local
tax revenue and, in a handful of cases, causing bankruptcies.
As a manufacturer of rig equipment and a designer of
robotics for onshore and offshore oil fields, NOV serves as a
barometer of oilfield activity, giving added weight to warnings
on Wednesday as it reported a quarterly loss.
"We are not planning for recovery in 2016," NOV CEO Clay
Williams told investors on a conference call.
He painted a grim financial picture of his exploration and
production clients, which cannot hedge production because
futures prices show oil will not rise above $50 a barrel for
years.
"Oil (has) traded into the high $20 range, levels not seen
since 2003. This, combined with hedges rolling off for E&Ps, and
term contracts expiring for drilling contractors, ratcheted up
financial stress on our customers," Williams said.
The Houston-based company's commentary comes as part of a
parade of pain the oil industry has put on display so far this
quarterly earnings season, one that shows no sign of abating as
others report in the coming days.
Weatherford Corp, a key oilfield service provider,
said Wednesday afternoon that it would cut about 6,000 jobs, or
roughly 11 percent of its workforce, by June. The company also
slashed its annual budget by 56 percent, blaming low oil prices
for both moves.
Several producers have already slashed spending by half or
more, hurting services and equipment companies.
Last year, many operators managed to lift output as they
devised new ways to pull more oil from fewer wells, but many
have run out of tricks and money is tight.
In a telling sign that this year overall shale oil output
may slip more than last year, Continental Resources has
said it will pump about 10 percent less oil this year.
Before the latest round of spending cuts, the U.S.
government was already projecting domestic crude output to fall
by about 8 percent by the end of 2016 to around 8.5 million
barrels per day, a decline that would come even as offshore
platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico start after years of
planning.
The mood is so somber that Richard Mauck, the publisher of
online shale forums, sent a missive to readers on Wednesday
titled "Has Shale Broken Your Heart?"
Paal Kibsgaard, CEO of top services firm Schlumberger NV
, on Jan. 22 said negative market sentiment has
intensified.
"The worsening market conditions added further pressure to
the deep financial crisis throughout the oil and gas value chain
and prompted operators to make further cuts to already low E&P
investment levels," he said of fourth-quarter results.
Schlumberger has laid off an unprecedented 34,000 people, or
26 percent of its workforce, since November 2014.
Halliburton Co CEO Dave Lesar said clients were so
skittish that the company would "take this market week by week
and in some cases crew by crew."
Things are so bad that some companies have been rewarded by
investors for suggesting, or even saying outright, that they may
cut dividends.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Monday hinted strongly
that spending $550 million each year on a dividend payout might
not be the best use of cash, an announcement that normally would
agitate shareholders but in this case gave them heart as a sign
executives were taking steps to preserve the balance sheet.
"Obviously there are other things we could do with that
cash," Anadarko CFO Bob Gwin said. Anadarko's shares are up more
than 10 percent since the news was announced.
