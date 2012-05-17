By Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK May 17 Occidental Petroleum
was among the first major U.S. oil drillers to make a big bet on
the resurgence of domestic production, spending billions to grab
oil patches from Texas to North Dakota.
Now, as it bemoans steep costs and moves its rigs out of the
Bakken shale oil fields, some analysts wonder if the company has
lost its clairvoyance. After two years of unyielding gains,
costs are bound to fall, they say.
The California-based energy giant is beset by escalating
labor costs in North Dakota, which has the lowest unemployment
rate in the country. Other material costs have surged and new
environmental regulations could add to the burden. The cost of
bringing one Bakken well into production has grown from an
average $6.5 million in 2010 to $8.5 million in the first
quarter this year, data from company reports and the state
regulator show.
"We got a lot better places to put money right now than the
Bakken," Occidental CEO Stephen Chazen said on a conference call
with analysts late last month. "That's why I'm slowing it down."
But if some analysts are right, Occidental's pullout may
prove ill-timed. The costs to complete a well by injecting it
with water, sand and other chemicals -- the hydraulic fracturing
or "fracking" process -- is falling as natural gas firms pare
back on new drilling.
Pressure pumping prices, which cover a range of costs
associated with fracking a well, have already dipped by up to 25
percent in natural gas-rich basins, with signs of a knock-on
effect emerging in the Bakken, according to Barclays analysts.
Within the next six months, these costs could fall by as much as
10 percent in the Bakken shale, analysts at Bernstein Research
estimate.
Efficient forms of fracking are also helping companies
extract more oil from each well, lowering the break-even cost of
production, now estimated between $55 and $70 a barrel.
The push and pull of production costs in the world's
fastest-growing oil frontier is adding uncertainty to the
outlook for U.S. oil prices. The issue is already in the
limelight this election year, with both political parties
touting shale oil as a step toward energy independence, even as
environmentalists fret over the controversial fracking process,
which has been blamed for the pollution of water supplies and
minor earthquakes.
If costs start to slip, the explosive output growth could
keep a lid on U.S. oil prices, regardless of tensions with Iran
that have threatened global supply. If they continue to rise,
breakneck output growth may stall as more companies follow
Occidental's lead and begin to pare back drilling and
investment.
The two biggest plays -- the Williston basin in North Dakota
and Eagle Ford in Texas -- produced an estimated 1.2 million
barrels per day (bpd) in April, close to the output from OPEC
member Algeria, according to data from analytics company Bentek
Energy. A year ago, they were producing only a third as much.
ON THE RISE
Over the past three years, drilling in U.S. shale patches
has become an expensive affair, even as producers got better
acquainted with the shale rock they mined. Service firms could
name their price while the producers scrambled to drill.
Sand and ceramics, which companies pump into deep wells in a
water and chemical mix to frack a well, were in scant supply.
The spot price of guar -- a gum processed from tiny seeds and
used to thicken fracking water -- has ballooned by 10-fold since
January 2011 and doubled since the start of this year, according
to data from Agra Informa, an agricultural consultancy.
The nationwide cost of drilling and other well services for
oil and gas wells has risen 22.5 percent since October 2009,
hitting a five-year high in March, according to the Bureau of
Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index (PPI).
Meanwhile, prices for shale oil, particularly from the
Bakken, fell as the glut of new crude supplies in the Midwest
led to deep discounts for U.S. benchmark crude.
Bakken crude for June delivery at the Clearbrook, Minnesota
hub was bid as low as $85.24 a barrel on Wednesday and offered
at $93.69, down 6.5 percent from October levels, according to
traders. For now, prices are comfortably above the $68 a barrel
breakeven point for a 15 percent rate of return, according to
Credit Suisse analysis.
TABLES TURNED
But this year's slump in natural gas prices to a 10-year low
is beginning to change the game. Pricing power is shifting from
service companies to drillers, possibly capping costs, as energy
firms slash gas-directed drilling rigs by 23 percent.
Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes
projects the number of rigs drilling for both oil and gas at the
end of 2012 will be just under 2,000, only one percent higher
than last year.
At the same time, total U.S. pressure-pumping capacity is
expected to grow to 19 million horsepower this year,
two-and-a-half times the levels three years ago, according to
research firm Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
Some of this new capacity is operated by small fracking
firms that are mushrooming across North America who are willing
to take on projects for a fraction of what the big firms charge.
What is more, fracking crews, previously engaged in dry-gas
outposts, are already moving out of east Texas and Louisiana and
into the hyperactive Eagle Ford shale in south Texas or the
Bakken up north. [ID: nL1E8EJ3UJ]
Bad news for oil-services firms also highlights the trend.
Halliburton, the market leader in pressure pumping, lost
5 percent of its operating income in North America in the first
quarter of 2012, compared with the previous quarter, as the
price it charged for pressure pumping slumped.
The company said its North American margins will fall into
the low 20 percent range by the end of 2012, down from about 25
percent at present.
SET TO SLIDE?
Efficiency is also improving. Whiting Petroleum, one
of the largest producers in the Bakken, says it has cut the days
it spends drilling wells to 15, which shaves off about $1.5
million in costs. The company also uses a fracking method called
sliding sleeves that adds another $1.5 million in savings,
according to CEO Jim Volker.
He says Whiting's average well costs vary from $6 million in
the sweet spots of the Sanish field in central Bakken to $7
million elsewhere in North Dakota.
Other input costs may also be poised to decline.
EOG Resources says it is spending $500,000 less on
each Eagle Ford well after it started using sand from its own
mines in north-central Texas and Wisconsin. The company says its
well costs in the south Texas play average $5.5 million per
well, giving it a $1.5 million edge over other operators there.
EOG's Wisconsin mine, which started operating in January, is
one of the 20 new sand mines that popped up in the state since
last year. Neighboring Minnesota has 13 pending applications for
new mines but most of these were stopped short by county-level
moratoriums that will be in effect well into next winter,
according to Tony Runckel, the state's chief geologist.
While sand or "proppant" prices haven't fallen yet, input
prices are likely to decline later this year, according to
Barclays analysts James West.
US Silica, one of the largest frack sand producers
in the United States, is tying up more long-term contracts, a
sign that it is also anticipating a possible downturn in prices.
Guar supply is another issue. Indian farmers, who cater to
80 percent of worldwide guar demand, are sowing record volumes
of the seed this season but it is not entirely clear if this
autumn's harvest will meet growing U.S. demand.
UNEVEN BURDEN
Even though cost declines are on the horizon, they may be
slow to arrive.
New state regulations in North Dakota, put in effect at the
start of April, could add up to $400,000 to the cost of each
well, since they proscribe the use of reserve pits to store
discarded drilling fluids, according to the state Petroleum
Council, which represents producers.
The long-term contracts that many developers have with the
oil services firms will also stand in the way. Those contracts,
which ensured steady prices when costs were on the up, are a
long way from their end and, in most cases, are unlikely to be
renegotiated soon.
Houston-based driller Marathon Oil said its
first-quarter well costs in the Eagle Ford were unchanged at
$8.5 million a well because of such contracts, which the
company's Chief Operating Officer, David Roberts, said are
keeping his firm from "as much price relief, potentially, as we
would like."
Halliburton, in fact, says it is going back to producers,
with steeper price schedules in tow, so it can pass on some of
the lofty raw material costs, its CEO David Lesar said in April.
"I suspect the pressure will come when they start to roll
over" the contracts, Lesar told analysts last month.
In the Bakken shale, that could be as far out as eighteen
months into the future, according to James Crandell, global head
of oilfield services research at Dahlman Rose in New York. Even
then, Crandell says, contracts will be renewed at "modestly
lower" prices in North Dakota.
"In other regions, particularly natural gas (fields), I
expect larger reductions when the contracts end," he added.
Still, even Occidental does not intend to fully move out of
oil-rich shale plays like the Bakken.
"This is the Willie Sutton discussion," CEO Chazen said,
comparing his strategy with that of the slick bank robber from
Brooklyn. "Why are we there? Because that's where the oil is."