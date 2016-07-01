(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Ernest Scheyder and Terry Wade
HOUSTON, July 1 Since the beginning of the U.S.
fracking revolution, oil producers have struggled with a vexing
problem: after an initial burst, crude output from new shale
wells falls much faster than from conventional wells.
However, those well decline rates have been slowing across
the United States over the past few years, according to data
analysis provided exclusively to Reuters.
The trend, if sustained, would help ameliorate the
industry's most glaring weakness and cement its importance for
worldwide production in years to come. It also helps explain
shale drillers' resilience throughout the oil market's two-year
slump.
While shale oil production revolutionized the oil industry
over the past decade, bringing abundance of global oil supplies,
high costs and rapid production declines have been its Achilles
heel. That is beginning to change thanks to technological
innovation and producers' focusing less on maximizing output and
more on improving efficiency and productivity.
According to data compiled and analyzed by oilfield
analytics firm NavPort for Reuters, output from the average new
well in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the top U.S. oilfield,
declined 18 percent from peak production through the fourth
month of its life in 2015. That is much slower than the 31
percent drop seen for the same time frame in 2012 and the 28
percent decline in 2013, when the oil price crash started.
The change was even more dramatic in North Dakota's Bakken
shale, where four-month decline rates for new wells fell to 16
percent in 2015 from almost 31 percent in 2012. (Graphic:tmsnrt.rs/292ScGY)
A slower decline means producers need to drill fewer new
wells to sustain output, said Mukul Sharma, professor of
petroleum engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.
"You can have cash flow without having to expend a lot of
capital."
The recent decline rates mark a dramatic improvement from
first-year 90 percent declines in the early years of the shale
boom that made some investors question the sector's long-run
viability.
NEW PHILOSOPHY
There are no 2016 figures yet, but oil executives expect the
trend to continue this year and beyond.
Scott Sheffield, chief executive of Pioneer Natural
Resources Co, a top Permian producer, credited improved
fracking techniques for helping stabilize production, which
shareholders rewarded by lifting Pioneer's shares up about 9
percent over the past year.
"We're exposing more of the reservoir and breaking it up so
we don't get as sharp a decline," Sheffield told a recent energy
conference.
Slower declines also reflect producers' more conservative
approach to operating wells. In the early years of the hydraulic
fracturing boom, high crude prices encouraged operators to boost
initial production as much as possible.
To do this, they would let wells flow fast by keeping
pressure low on the ground's surface. About seven years ago,
however, some shale operators in Louisiana found this ultimately
hurt production later on by causing rock fractures to shut.
Now, many operators maintain surface pressures higher, which
limits initial flow rates and slows a well's decline rate.
"Conventional wisdom has shifted," said John Lee, a
professor of petroleum engineering at Texas A&M University.
Sharma of the University of Texas said that while shale well
decline rates remained far above a 10 percent first-year decline
a conventional well might experience, they marked a radical
improvement compared with early years of hydraulic fracturing.
Harold Hamm's Continental Resources Inc, for
example, has told investors its new wells in Oklahoma's SCOOP
region are now producing 40 percent more oil six months into
their lives than as recently as last year.
Today's production techniques use larger volumes of sand and
pressurized fluids to frack more spots along longer well bores,
to extract more oil from the wells. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/296vBtQ)
Pioneer fracks its wells every 15 feet today compared to
every 60 feet in 2013. It costs extra $500,000 per well to do
so, but its wells produce two-thirds more oil than just three
years ago, boosting profitability, Pioneer said.
To be sure, not all producers are seeing slower decline
rates and the newer, more stable shale wells make up only a
fraction of all producing U.S. oil wells, so their impact on
overall domestic output is for now limited.
The Eagle Ford shale in southern Texas has seen decline
rates slightly increase, for example, according to NavPort data.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Terry Wade; Editing by Tomasz
Janowski)