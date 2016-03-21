(Repeats with no changes)
By Liz Hampton and Devika Krishna Kumar
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, March 21 A dreaded scenario
for U.S. oil bulls might just be becoming a reality.
Some U.S. shale oil producers, including Oasis Petroleum
and Pioneer Natural Resources Co, are activating
drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) in a reversal in strategy
that threatens to bring more crude to a saturated market and
dampen any sustained rebound in prices.
When oil prices started their long slide in mid-2014, many
producers kept drilling wells, but halted expensive fracking
work that brings them online, waiting for prices to bounce back.
But now, with crude futures hovering near multi-year lows
and many doubting recent modest gains that brought oil prices
near $40 a barrel can hold, the backlog of DUCs is
already shrinking in some areas. In key shale areas such as
Eagle Ford or Wolfcamp and Bone Spring in Texas such backlog has
fallen by as much as a third over the past six months, according
to data compiled by Alex Beeker, a researcher at Wood Mackenzie.
"If the number of DUCs brought online is surprising to the
upside, that means U.S. production won't decline as quickly as
people expect," said Michael Wittner, global head of oil
research at Societe Generale. "More output is bearish."
In the Wolfcamp, Bone Spring and Eagle Ford, the combined
backlog of excessive wells remains around 600, Beeker estimates.
About 660 wells could be the equivalent of between 100,000
and 300,000 barrels per day of potential new supply, according
to Ed Longanecker, president of Texas Independent Producers and
Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO).
For now, most of the wells are activated in Texas, where
proximity to refiners allows producers to sell their crude
closer to benchmark prices, and by well-hedged companies that
have locked in higher prices.
Still, the pace of fracking of the uncompleted wells may
quicken if cash-strapped producers facing debt repayments can no
longer afford to store their oil in the ground.
While the potential additional supply is a fraction of total
U.S. production of around 9 million bpd, the fresh flow would
reinforce concerns about a growing global glut just as Iran
ramps up output and inventories in domestic storage tanks from
the Gulf to Cushing, Oklahoma, test new highs on a weekly basis.
DISAPPEARING BACKLOG
Wood Mackenzie reckons that the backlog of excess DUCs will
decline over the next two years, and return to normal levels by
the end of 2017. It is expected to fall 35 percent from current
levels in the Bakken and 85 percent in the Eagle Ford by the end
of 2016. (Graphic:tmsnrt.rs/1PgAf4i)
With service costs down, now is a good time to bring a well
online if a company has hedged its production and covered its
costs, said Jonathan Garrett, an analyst with Wood Mackenzie.
The U.S. crude breakeven for such wells is one-third lower than
for new ones, according to Wood Mackenzie.
Typically, average DUC inventory is around 550 in the
Wolfcamp/Bone Spring formations and around 300 in the Eagle
Ford, Beeker estimates.
In each of those formations, the excess has fallen by about
150-175 over the past six months, bringing the surplus to around
300 wells in each.
"We're just going to be continuously completing the wells
there (in the Permian) with our fleets and so you will not see
any DUCs in Midland basin," Pioneer Chief Operating Officer, Tim
Dove, told a recent earnings conference.
Rival Oasis is also focusing on drawing down its backlog
this year, executives said during the company's last earnings
call.
Both companies have locked in future sales at prices well
above current levels. Oasis has 70 percent of its oil production
for 2016 hedged above $50 a barrel and roughly 20 percent of its
2017 production hedged at about $47 a barrel.
Similarly, Pioneer has locked in a minimum price for 85
percent of this year's production.
Not everyone can do it.
In North Dakota, the second-largest oil-producing state
where producers like Whiting Petroleum Corp sell their
oil at steep discounts, it might not be economic.
There, the number of DUCs climbed above 1,000 in September
before falling to 945 in December, according to the latest data
from the state's energy regulator.
Bakken producer Continental Resources Inc, which
made waves when it unwound its hedges in late 2014, has said it
would continue to defer completions until prices rise.
Bakken discounts were just too steep, said Garrison Allen, a
research associate at Raymond James.
"It doesn't make sense to do anything up there."
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Devika Krishna Kumar
in New York; Editing by Josephine Mason and Tomasz Janowski)