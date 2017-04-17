(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON, April 17 Investors who took a hit last
year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy
are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
In the first quarter, private equity funds raised $19.8
billion for energy ventures - nearly three times the total in
the same period last year, according to financial data provider
Preqin.
The quickening pace of investments from private equity,
along with hedge funds and investment banks, comes even as the
recovery in oil prices from an 8-year low has stalled at
just over $50 per barrel amid a stubborn global supply glut.
The shale sector has become increasingly attractive to
investors not because of rising oil prices, but rather because
producers have achieved startling cost reductions - slashing up
to half the cost of pumping a barrel in the past two years.
Investors also believe the glut will dissipate as demand for oil
steadily rises.
That gives financiers confidence that they can squeeze
increasing returns from shale fields - without price gains - as
technology continues to cut costs. So they are backing shale-oil
veterans and assembling companies that can quickly start
pumping.
"Shale funders look at the economics today and see a lot of
projects that work in the $40 to $55 range" per barrel of oil,
said Howard Newman, head of private equity fund Pine Brook Road
Partners, which last month committed to invest $300 million in
startup Admiral Permian Resources LLC to drill in West Texas.
Data on investments by hedge funds and other nonpublic
investment firms is scant, but the rush of new private equity
money indicates broader enthusiasm in shale plays.
"Demand for oil has been more robust than anyone imagined
three years ago," said Mark Papa, chief executive of Centennial
Resource Development Inc.
Papa referred to the beginning of an international oil price
crash in 2014, which took many firms in the shale sector to the
brink of bankruptcy.
Centennial is a Permian oil producer backed by private
equity fund Riverstone. Papa, a well-known shale industry
entrepreneur, built EOG Resources Inc into one of the
most profitable U.S. shale producers before he retired in 2013.
The chance to further develop the Permian, he said, was
enough for him to come out of retirement to deliver one of its
bigger recent successes. The value of Riverstone's original $500
million investment has grown nearly four times since
Centennial's initial public offering last fall.
'A TON OF PRIVATE CAPITAL'
Riverstone this year copied the Centennial model, putting
experienced managers atop a startup charged with acquiring
operations or assets. The equity fund hired Jim Hackett - the
former head of shale producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp -
to run the newly created Silver Run Acquisition Corp II
.
Hedge funds Highfields Capital Management LP and Adage
Capital Management have taken stakes in the new company, which
has a valuation of about $1 billion after going public last
month.
Private equity fund NGP Natural Resources XI LP invested
$524 million last fall in Luxe Energy LLC, a shale producer
formed in 2015 by former Statoil executives.
NGP's investment was effectively a bet that Luxe could
repeat its success of early 2016.
Then, NGP contributed about $250 million to Luxe, which used
the money to acquire land in the Permian - and sold it seven
months later for a double-digit profit.
This year's drilling rush could be tested if global supplies
grow too fast or if demand cools. The U.S. drilling rig count is
rising at its fastest pace in six years and U.S. crude stockpile
are close to 533 million barrels - near an all-time high and
enough to supply the United States for 25 days.
But some investors say even a decline of $10 in the oil
price would not dissuade them.
"There is a ton of private capital to invest in the U.S. oil
industry," said Gerrit Nicholas, co-founder of private equity
fund Orion Energy Partners.
Nicholas said he is comfortable lending even if oil prices
fall to $40 per barrel.
Orion this month helped finance the expansion of a Florida
oil-storage terminal, a move predicated in part on growth in
U.S. oil exports. Since the U.S. lifted its oil export ban last
year, crude exports have climbed to about 746,000 barrels per
day, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
BETTING ON OPEC'S SELF-INTEREST
The oil industry has seen boom-and-bust cycles since the
first well was drilled about 160 years ago, and industry and
government have sought to tame the volatility for just as long.
Texas regulators set output quotas from the 1920s through
the 1970s, a practice that served as a model for the creation of
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
The U.S. boom has caused concern among OPEC member nations
ahead of its meeting next month in Vienna, where they will
consider extending oil production cuts that first took effect in
January. Investors believe the cartel's members will extend the
cuts because it is in OPEC's financial interest to prevent a
steep drop in oil prices.
That likely will keep money flowing to nimble U.S. oil
producers and the companies that provide them with services and
equipment. Investors see the United States as the new swing
producer, having the ability to quickly increase supply in
response to any sudden increase in demand.
"The U.S., with its substantial inventory capacity and swing
oil producer status, should see strong onshore activity for the
next few years," said Charlie Leykum, founder of private equity
fund CSL Capital Management LLC, in an interview.
CSL has invested in several oilfield service business in the
past year. It partnered with Goldman Sachs and Baker
Hughes Inc, for instance, to create a shale services
company.
Centennial's Papa expects the flood of fresh capital to push
U.S. production up 23 percent to 11.3 million barrels a day
(bpd) by 2020, based on strong demand for oil.
"We're still in a hydrocarbon-based economy," said Papa.
