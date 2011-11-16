* Govt crafting rules for shale drilling on public lands

* Opponents of shale drilling use "scare tactics"-lawmaker

* Interior trying to support shale development-Salazar

By Ayesha Rascoe

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 U.S. Republicans on Wednesday blasted the Obama administration's plans to expand regulation of the controversial "fracking" drilling practice essential to tapping the nation's abundant shale oil and gas reserves.

The Interior Department is in the process of updating rules for hydraulic fracturing on public lands and developing a proposal to require disclosure of chemicals used in the drilling technique. [ID:nN1E79U0TY]

Republicans at a House Natural Resources committee hearing on Wednesday raised concerns that onerous regulations on "fracking" could limit the development of the resource.

During a tense exchange between Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert and Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, Gohmert said much of the opposition to fracking seems to be based on "scare tactics."

Gohmert challenged Salazar to name a scientific study that proved that fracking had contaminated drinking water.

"You have no scientific studies that show that it does that," Gohmert said.

Salazar countered that "there has been contamination from oil and natural gas wells into surface water supplies."

Innovations in hydraulic fracturing, which involves injecting water and chemicals into shale formations to extract oil and gas, have spurred a shale drilling boom in the United States.

But the expansion of shale development has led to backlash from environmental groups and landowners near shale drilling operations, who complain that the practice is polluting the water and air.

"Our program we're putting on the table is not meant to impede shale gas, it's meant to support shale gas," Salazar said.

Salazar said the administration is attempting to address public concerns about fracking before the opposition curtails the practice. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Marguerita Choy)